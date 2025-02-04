Software Engineer, Security Engineering - New Grad

Scale is at the frontier of the AI industry, improving the world’s leading Generative AI and Large Language Models. We are building the Generative AI Data Engine to push the boundaries of model development. We do this via human-powered datasets, world-class Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), model evaluation, and more. Our products empower AI research teams, and training models and operate the world’s largest marketplace of human intelligence.

Security is at the core of Scale’s technology stack, ensuring the company operates safely and efficiently. The Security Team protects Scale’s people, products, and technology from the threats we face every day.

As a Software Engineer, Security Engineering, you will take ownership of building security automation tools that empower the entire security organization. You’ll play a key role in automating threat detection, advancing Scale’s AI Security capabilities, and developing innovative solutions that streamline security operations. This role offers unparalleled opportunities to work on the most advanced AI infrastructure on the planet.

You will collaborate with cross-functional teams and be free to explore projects that excite you, including developing tools on top of LLMs and AI to enable and transform security processes. From owning our Slack bots and enrichment services to shaping the SOAR platform, this role is for engineers passionate about making a meaningful impact in AI security.

You Will:

Build tools and software to automate threat detection and enable the security team to operate more efficiently.

Design, develop, and deliver features end-to-end, including system design, debugging, testing, and deployment.

Collaborate with security, engineering, and product teams to identify opportunities for automation and innovation.

Explore and implement cutting-edge AI technologies, including federated learning, adversarial attack detection, and model poisoning prevention, to enhance security capabilities.

Work on projects such as our AI Red Teaming platform, enrichment services, and SOAR tools.

Maintain and enhance existing tools, ensuring reliability and scalability as our systems grow.

Ideally, You’d Have:

Proficiency in Python, with experience building automation tools for security or engineering teams.Familiarity with AWS services; experience with Fargate is a strong plus.Interest in or experience with Kubernetes.A strong foundation in software engineering principles, including debugging, testing, and system design.An eagerness to learn about AI/ML, with opportunities to explore the intersection of AI and security.A collaborative mindset, thriving in cross-functional environments to tackle complex problems.

Why Join Us?

Work on cutting-edge software that pushes the boundaries of AI and security, including platforms like our AI Red Teaming tool demonstrated to Congress and UK Parliament.

Build innovative solutions that empower Scale’s security organization and impact the broader AI industry.

Join a team that encourages creativity and self-direction—choose projects that inspire you and make a difference.

Be part of a mission-driven company at the forefront of AI innovation, shaping the future of technology.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $146,000 — $146,000 USD