We are building the Generative AI Data Engine to push the boundaries of model development. We do this via human-powered datasets, world-class Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), model evaluation and more. We build products for AI research teams training models and the world’s largest marketplace of human intelligence.
Scale is seeking a Senior Growth Product Manager to take ownership of Scale’s contributor-facing growth product. In this role, you will define and drive the strategic roadmap to scale and expand our experts platform, shaping its growth trajectory and impact.
Overview
As a Senior Growth Product Manager, you will design and execute the systems and strategies that Scale uses to acquire, onboard, and engage data labelers from all corners of the globe. Your work will drive the expansion of the world’s largest community of contributors to AI development, forming the foundation for Scale’s ability to deliver industry-leading solutions. You will partner with engineering, operations, and growth teams to build processes, tools, and frameworks that maximize operational efficiency and community growth. This is a highly technical and operational role for someone passionate about growth systems and global scale. You will oversee end-to-end development of the growth engine that powers Scale’s data labeling ecosystem.
The ideal Senior Growth PM displays excellence in all facets: a strong entrepreneurial mindset, an understanding of how to grow and build long-term systems, comfort and willingness to dive into the weeds and nuances of problems, technical capability, and an excitement about intense, impactful work that leads to accelerated career progression.
You will:
- Build scalable growth systems: Design and implement the products, tools, and automation to scale data contributor acquisition and engagement globally.
- Lead product execution: Own the product roadmap for the growth engine, prioritizing features and initiatives to achieve Scale’s ambitious growth targets.
- Optimize onboarding and engagement: Develop products that drive contributor success, including training, onboarding, and tools to ensure high-quality work.
- Analyze and experiment: Use data to identify bottlenecks in the growth funnel and execute rapid experiments to improve efficiency and scalability.
- Collaborate cross-functionally: Partner with engineering, operations, and go-to-market teams
Ideally, you’d have:
- Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field
- 4+ years of experience as a Growth Product Manager or building growth related products
- Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with ambiguity
- Working knowledge of SQL and some coding skills (Python)
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Strong problem-solving capabilities
- Proven ability to execute high-impact growth experiments.
- Entrepreneurial experience and mindset - you are excited about building things from scratch
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
