Quality Lead (Dry Dialogue Audio)

About Us

We are an AI startup at the forefront of creating high-quality training data for large language models. Our team specializes in collecting and refining dry dialogue recordings that help train speech models for cutting-edge AI applications. As we continue to grow, we are seeking a Quality Lead with an audio engineering background—particularly in the final mix stage of dialogue—to oversee and elevate our quality assurance processes.



Please note: We are open to candidates based in San Francisco/New York (hybrid) or Los Angeles (remote).

Position Overview

The Quality Lead will be responsible for establishing and refining quality standards, training our Quality Control (QC) team, and ensuring that all dry dialogue recordings meet or exceed our client’s specifications. This role demands a keen ear for audio details, a solid foundation in dialogue production and post-production, and the ability to articulate improvements to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities

Quality Control Leadership Develop, document, and implement quality control protocols for evaluating dry dialogue recordings.

Train and mentor the QC team on best practices for assessing audio quality, including clarity, consistency, and adherence to specified technical requirements.

Define and track key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure and improve QA processes. Technical Expertise & Final Mix Stage Utilize expertise in dialogue editing and final mixing to troubleshoot issues related to noise levels, frequency balance, clipping, and other audio artifacts.

Work with production teams to standardize file formats, bit depth, sample rates, and other technical parameters for optimal clarity and consistency.

Evaluate and recommend software, plugins, and hardware solutions to improve production and post-production quality. Collaboration & Process Improvement Collaborate closely with production managers, audio engineers, and project managers to refine workflows and optimize recording pipelines.

Provide actionable feedback and best practice guidelines to the recording teams.

Continuously update and refine training materials for new and existing QC team members. Client & Stakeholder Communication Serve as a subject matter expert when interfacing with clients, confidently assessing whether audio files meet their requirements.

Communicate quality metrics, issues, and solutions to internal stakeholders and clients in a clear, concise manner. Compliance & Data Management Ensure that all QC processes adhere to data privacy and security regulations.

Maintain organized, up-to-date records of quality reports, metrics, and improvement initiatives.

Required Qualifications

Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Audio Engineering, Music Production, Sound Design, or related field (or equivalent work experience).



5+ years of professional experience in audio production/post-production, with a focus on dialogue recording and mixing.



Demonstrated track record of quality assurance or leading a QC team in an audio-focused environment.

Technical Skills

Proficiency in DAWs (e.g., Pro Tools, Logic Pro, Reaper) and audio editing software.



Experience in final mix stage for dialogue: balancing levels, removing noise, ensuring clarity.



Familiarity with various audio formats, codecs, bit rates, and sample rates.



Knowledge of broadcast standards (e.g., loudness, peak levels) is a plus.

Soft Skills

Strong leadership and team management capabilities.



Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex audio concepts to non-technical stakeholders.



Detail-oriented mindset, capable of identifying subtle audio artifacts and inconsistencies.



Ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.



Native English language fluency (spoken and written).

Preferred Qualifications

Experience in AI data training pipelines or familiarity with machine learning concepts as they relate to speech models.

Previous work in a startup or technology environment.

Certifications or formal training in audio engineering or related fields.

What We Offer

Opportunity to work with a cutting-edge AI startup shaping the future of speech technology.

Collaborative and fast-paced environment with room for professional growth.

Flexible work arrangements (remote/hybrid/on-site based on role requirements).

Please note that this will be a 3 month contract to start. The starting hourly rate is $60-$90 an hour.

Join us and help build the next generation of speech-enabled AI!

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $60 — $90 USD