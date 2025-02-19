Robotics Field Engineer

Products
Scale’s Autonomous Vehicles and Computer Vision (AVCV) business unit is rapidly expanding into robotics use cases, supporting customers building physical AI. This position will be a key contributor in working to build out Scale’s lab footprint and in running labs to support robotics data collection. This is a first of its kind role and you will have the opportunity to shape Scales robotics offerings.
You will:
- Partner with cross-functional stakeholders to build out new robotics labs
- Play a leading role in running day-to-day operations in the labs
- Provide technical support for data collection operations and execute on pilots to stand up new workflows
- Manage physical inventory, maintain equipment, and coordinate logistics
- Contribute to the development of pipelines and tooling to support robotics initiatives
- Become a subject matter expert on all capabilities of the robotics labs
- Develop technical domain expertise in areas of 2D and 3D imaging and annotation, multi-sensor fusion and calibration, GPS/INS navigation systems, computer vision and other autonomy-adjacent concepts
You have:
- Strong engineering background, preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, or other Engineering fields
- 3+ years of experience developing with Python, C++, Java and/or other scripting languages
- 1-3 years of experience in hardware labs or a manufacturing environment
- Hands on experience in robotics, AI, and computer vision
- Experience building and/or maintaining lab networks and data pipelines
- Experience running large-scale data collection and controlled experiments
- Experience managing risk and operating robots safely
- Strong project management and interpersonal skills, high attention to detail, and a strong sense of ownership
- High level of comfort communicating effectively across internal and external organizations
- Intellectual curiosity, empathy, and ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy
Nice to haves:
- Experience building out facilities
- Experience in logistics
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
