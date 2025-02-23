Public Sector Capture Manager

Capture & Proposal Manager

Scale is a rapidly growing, venture-backed Series F startup that is changing how organizations worldwide build AI applications. We’re looking for a strong Capture & Proposal Manager with experience breaking into new U.S. Government agencies and winning large contracts to help us offer our AI/ML products to U.S. government. This role will be involved in strategy, help grow Scale’s established federal business and have a massive impact on the adoption of cutting-edge AI/ML technologies for the nation.

Scale is a vital part of bringing ML-enabled technologies to U.S. government missions. Our U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) customer base is growing exponentially, and you’ll be on the front lines ensuring we’re able to effectively field AI/ML in support of the U.S. military and defense organizations. Our Capture & Proposal Manager will identify key customers within our strategic DoD/IC accounts and work closely with Deployment Strategists (DSs) and Scale Solution Engineers (SEs) to align the right solutions and technical approaches needed to address existing requirements and win work. The Capture & Proposal Manager will be the architect of the solution, the team, the pricing strategy, and submission of compliant proposals.

Responsibilities:

Capture Management:

High-fidelity requirement and relationship mapping within target DoD customer offices to identify opportunities for Scale’s business and offerings

Pursue those opportunities and provide input/feedback to our federal GTM strategy

Be involved in everything from writing RFPs to directly pitching key stakeholders and leading product demos on what Scale can offer

Leverage technical teams and other key stakeholders across the executive level to help discuss emerging trends in AI/ML

Partner with Scale SEs to deliver customer pilots according to requirements agreed by the customer

Evangelize Scale and interact with federal customers at events

Gather and organize intelligence

Develop relationships with partners and customer

Assess the competition (SWOT, Black Hat)

Analyze all accessible data (i.e., previous RFP, customer publications, Draft RFP)

Develop a Win strategy (win themes and discriminators)

Coordinate Teaming

Negotiate work share

Develop Price-to-Win (PtW)

Mange all decision gates

Proposal Management:

Analyze information required for customer solution development

Generate innovative ideas for content and workflow solutions

Pursue opportunities and provide input to our federal GTM strategy

Leverage technical teams and other stakeholders to identify emerging trends in AI/ML

Partner with Scale SEs to deliver customer pilots according to requirements agreed by the customer

Deliver compliant, professionally produced proposals within customer defined timeframes

Meet with subject matter experts (SMEs) to ensure specialized topics are appropriately addressed

Coordinate and review/edit proposal input from a variety of stakeholders, typically involving contributions from sales, product teams, finance, commercial, and legal

Develop content in response to Government requirements

Requirements:

Minimum five (5) year supporting Federal contracting efforts

Minimum 5 years of experience in a DoD/IC-focused proposal or capture management

Proven track record closing high-value, multi-year deals (more than $10M)

Experience in AI/ML or with a highly technical product and team, ideally working with computer vision, command and control, autonomy, or large analytic programs

A strong desire to roll up your sleeves and help build a business in an extremely fast-paced environment

Ability to write and think critically

Ability to work OT as required to meet Government deadlines

Ability to travel 20% of the time

Eligibility for a Secret security clearance is required; an active Top Secret clearance is strongly preferred

Based in the National Capital Region, with the ability to work out of Scale’s D.C. office 2-3 days a week

Personality traits:

Deep intellectually curious

High resilience

Ability to thrive in unstructured environments

High velocity, drive, and grit

Empathetic

Creative

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $144,000 — $180,000 USD