Senior Technical Accounting and Reporting Manager

Scale AI is looking to hire a highly motivated and enthusiastic Technical Accounting and Reporting Senior Manager to join its Accounting team. This crucial role will play an integral part in day-to-day revenue accounting in a fast-paced environment. This role will be responsible for

Non-routine and complex transactions and our financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our ideal candidate has the highest moral standards and is experienced in handling highly confidential information. You must have strong analytical skills and an eagerness to learn, as well as be a collaborative team player who is not afraid to roll up your sleeves.

You Will:

Research and interpret complex accounting issues, ensuring compliance with GAAP, SEC rules and other applicable standards, including implementation of any new applicable standards

Draft technical accounting memo for non-routine and complex transactions such as acquisitions, partnerships, equity, leases, foreign transactions

Draft and maintain the company’s accounting policy library

Draft/ review US GAAP-compliant financial statements

Assist in operationalizing any changes associated with new transactions/new GAAP within Finance

Ideally You Have:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or a business-related degree; CPA required

8+ years of accounting experience; Big 4 public accounting a must

Strong knowledge of U.S. GAAP

Excellent organizational skills and ability to handle multiple priorities within deadlines

Excellent problem solving skills and high level of attention to detail

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Nice to Haves:

Experience with NetSuite, Workiva

Please note that in order to maintain integrity to our Scale titling philosophy, we do not internally use titles such as “senior,” but have levels to reflect seniority. Our Talent Acquisition team works closely with our employees to provide them the opportunity to grow their careers and demonstrate the scope of work in other ways aside from job titles. If you have further questions, please direct them to your recruiter and/or hiring manager, who can provide more insight.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $160,000 — $192,000 USD