Dallas Red Teaming & Safety Center Lead

Scale is experiencing rapid growth in our Red Teaming and Safety business, powered by our dedicated onsite workforce in the Dallas Metro Area. This team is crucial to ensuring the safety and policy alignment of advanced Generative AI models for leading AI developers. The Dallas Center is Scale’s core hub for teams supporting Commercial Generative AI for Red Teaming & Safety, housing a 70+ person workforce that will likely double over the next year. As the Dallas Red Teaming & Safety Center Lead, you will play a pivotal role in managing and scaling our operations, contributing to the advancement of responsible AI.

You will manage Red Teaming & Safety operations at the Dallas site, lead customer-facing executive presentations, and forge deep relationships with regional and local community stakeholders. This position is a rare leadership role at a high-growth startup in a cutting-edge field. If you are an operator who is excited by a mix of boots-on-the-ground leadership and relationship-building, takes initiative, and is technically curious (we don’t expect you to know everything before you start!), this may be a strong fit for you.

You will:

Oversee a 100-300+ full-time employee and contractor workforce of Red Teaming and Safety contributors (largely based onsite in Dallas, but with some remote), generating data and insights for AI/ML model developers

Lead Scale’s growth in Dallas to potentially doubling over the next 1-2 years

Lead site operations for Dallas center, including recruiting, human resources, security, office management, IT, finance, etc.

Implement comprehensive performance management strategies, including regular feedback, performance reviews, and development plans

Own outcomes in their entirety: from ideation and strategy to in-the-weeds delivery of results

Identify and resolve operational challenges proactively, ensuring minimal disruption to project timelines

Coach and develop leaders in the workforce to overcome hurdles and achieve high-impact outcomes

Be a relentlessly positive cultural agent to professionalize the workforce

Lead customer-facing presentations on the capabilities and growth of the Dallas workforce

Ensure compliance with all relevant safety protocols and guidelines, particularly regarding sensitive content

Ideally you’d have:

10+ years of experience in a general manager and operations role requiring a blend of operational and cross-functional work, or a comparable combination of relevant background and experience

Proven experience managing and scaling a workforce of 100+ individuals

Strong leadership and team development skills, with a focus on coaching and mentoring

A strong orientation towards outcomes and a history of being scrappy when it counts

Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people

Experience leading small teams and managing multiple, complex work streams

Strong understanding of AI/ML concepts

Comfort with managing a workforce that works on sensitive content

Nice to haves:

Background in government or public sector

Experience with red teaming and/or sensitive content handling

As this role has complete ownership of the outcomes of Scale’s Dallas Center, it is expected to be an onsite role. Scale will provide relocation as necessary.