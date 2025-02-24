Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
Dallas Red Teaming & Safety Center Lead
Scale is experiencing rapid growth in our Red Teaming and Safety business, powered by our dedicated onsite workforce in the Dallas Metro Area. This team is crucial to ensuring the safety and policy alignment of advanced Generative AI models for leading AI developers. The Dallas Center is Scale’s core hub for teams supporting Commercial Generative AI for Red Teaming & Safety, housing a 70+ person workforce that will likely double over the next year. As the Dallas Red Teaming & Safety Center Lead, you will play a pivotal role in managing and scaling our operations, contributing to the advancement of responsible AI.
You will manage Red Teaming & Safety operations at the Dallas site, lead customer-facing executive presentations, and forge deep relationships with regional and local community stakeholders. This position is a rare leadership role at a high-growth startup in a cutting-edge field. If you are an operator who is excited by a mix of boots-on-the-ground leadership and relationship-building, takes initiative, and is technically curious (we don’t expect you to know everything before you start!), this may be a strong fit for you.
You will:
- Oversee a 100-300+ full-time employee and contractor workforce of Red Teaming and Safety contributors (largely based onsite in Dallas, but with some remote), generating data and insights for AI/ML model developers
- Lead Scale’s growth in Dallas to potentially doubling over the next 1-2 years
- Lead site operations for Dallas center, including recruiting, human resources, security, office management, IT, finance, etc.
- Implement comprehensive performance management strategies, including regular feedback, performance reviews, and development plans
- Own outcomes in their entirety: from ideation and strategy to in-the-weeds delivery of results
- Identify and resolve operational challenges proactively, ensuring minimal disruption to project timelines
- Coach and develop leaders in the workforce to overcome hurdles and achieve high-impact outcomes
- Be a relentlessly positive cultural agent to professionalize the workforce
- Lead customer-facing presentations on the capabilities and growth of the Dallas workforce
- Ensure compliance with all relevant safety protocols and guidelines, particularly regarding sensitive content
Ideally you’d have:
- 10+ years of experience in a general manager and operations role requiring a blend of operational and cross-functional work, or a comparable combination of relevant background and experience
- Proven experience managing and scaling a workforce of 100+ individuals
- Strong leadership and team development skills, with a focus on coaching and mentoring
- A strong orientation towards outcomes and a history of being scrappy when it counts
- Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people
- Experience leading small teams and managing multiple, complex work streams
- Strong understanding of AI/ML concepts
- Comfort with managing a workforce that works on sensitive content
Nice to haves:
- Background in government or public sector
- Experience with red teaming and/or sensitive content handling
As this role has complete ownership of the outcomes of Scale’s Dallas Center, it is expected to be an onsite role. Scale will provide relocation as necessary.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.