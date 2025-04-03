Forward Deployed Engineering Manager

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About Data Engine

Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

About our Forward Deployed Engineering Team

Generating high-quality data is the core problem our business solves. We aim to make producing and delivering high-quality data seamless and efficient for operators and customers. Our Operator Group is building customer and operator-specific infrastructure to provide high-quality data with low turnaround time. You'll be exposed to the cutting edge of the Generative AI industry while directly interfacing with the leading model-building organizations in the space, including the top AI research labs and government agencies.

Join us in shaping the future of Artificial General Intelligence. As a Forward Deployed Engineer, you'll be at the forefront of providing the critical data infrastructure that powers the most advanced AI models, directly influencing how humanity interacts with AI. You will work with the world’s leading AI companies and government agencies to solve their most complex AI data-related problems.

Responsibilities:

Own large areas within our product

Comfortable working cross functionally, whether that be internal or external customers

Build features end-to-end: front-end, back-end, system design, debugging and testing

Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Influence the culture, values, and processes of a growing engineering team

Inspire and mentor less experienced engineers

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new product features and experiences.

Requirements:

At least 7-10 years of relevant experience is preferred

Track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale

Desire to work in a very fast-paced environment

Ability to turn business and product ideas into engineering solutions

Excellent problem-solving skills, and be able to work independently or as part of a team.

Location:

Initially, the role will be remote (work from home). However, as the team expands and grows in India, we might move to working from office or a hybrid model. Candidate applying for this role should be based in (or willing to relocate at some point) Mumbai or Bangalore