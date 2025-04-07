The Strategic Account Manager (Automotive) will report to the Director of GTM for our Autonomous Vehicle vertical, and will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships with our largest, most strategic autonomous driving customers. In this role, you will be responsible for increasing wallet share and driving revenue growth. You will also ensure customer satisfaction and develop a deep understanding of customer needs and challenges.

Success in this role is tied directly to the growth and retention of our most strategic autonomous vehicle customers.

In this role, you will:

Own and drive overall relationship with Scale’s largest and most complex autonomous driving customers

Develop and foster strong customer connections with executive stakeholders across multiple business units and levels within an organization

Work with internal stakeholders to develop and execute comprehensive account strategy; drive strategy and ensure account team members are aligned on approach, current status, and actions required

Serve customers by demonstrating responsiveness and understanding of business needs

Proactively engage and influence internal and external partners, providing expertise and suggesting new ideas

Identify, qualify, and close opportunities for customer retention and growth

Develop and execute strategic plan for renewal; understand the customer stakeholders and review process and create mutual close plan

Collaborate with operations, engineering, and product teams to provide the voice of the customer internally; be known as the expert on the customer

Thrive in a multi-tasking environment with the ability to adjust priorities

Consistently share knowledge of industry trends and solutions

Ideally, you will have:

8+ years of enterprise customer management experience; 2+ years experience selling deeply technical solutions to business and technical audiences

Experience building strategies to effectively grow and retain revenue

A track record selling and closing complex solutions to enterprises in the deal size of $500K to $5M+

Demonstrated success by consistently achieving quota

Ability to drive the renewal process through deal closure

Passion for what you do, and the creativity and willingness to think outside of the box

Excellent writing and communication skills

Strong sales process skills and systems skills (Slack, Salesforce, Outreach, Clari)

Demonstrated ability to develop strong consultative relationships with external partners and internal cross-functional teams at all levels

Experience with creating, developing, and communicating executive-level materials

Strong project management skills, high detail orientation, and exceptional organizational skills

Technical background highly valued

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $140,000 — $175,000 USD