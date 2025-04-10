Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
Senior Software Engineer, Experimentation and Data Science Platform
About Scale
Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To make them safe, aligned and actually useful, these models need human eval and reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) during pre-training, fine-tuning, and production evaluations. This is the main innovation that’s enabled ChatGPT to get such a large head start among competition.
About Data Engine
At Scale, our Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.
About our Analytics Team
The Data Analytics team is responsible for centralized data, experimentation and reporting across all areas of Scale. We are building out the critical data pipelines, platforms and reporting, to support data-driven decision making and strategy for the company, including support for financial reporting, experimentations, and AI enabled insights.. The team are strong relationship builders and work in close collaboration with delivery, operations, finance, and engineering. You’ll be deeply invoiced in building flexible new systems to support experimentation across the company, and we are looking for engineers who are relentlessly curious and thrive on building systems from ambiguity.
Responsibilities:
- Provide critical input in the Data Engineering team’s roadmap and technical direction
- Deliver flexible and accurate experimentation systems.
- Work across backend and frontend systems
- Deliver at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers.
- Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production
- Be able, and willing, to multi-task and learn new technologies quickly
- Work closely with cross-functional partners like finance, product, software engineers, and operations to identify opportunities for business impact, understand, refine and prioritize requirements for Data engineering.
Requirements:
- 5+ years of full-time engineering experience post-graduation, with specialties in production back-end services.
- Experience delivering products within the data engineering, data science and experimentation domains
- Experience developing and deploying software using industry-standard cloud-based tooling and frameworks.
- Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups and excitement to work with AI technologies
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Strong problem-solving skills, and be able to work independently or as part of a team.
Nice to haves:
- Strong knowledge of software engineering best practices and CI/CD tooling (CircleCI).
- Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups.
- Excitement to work with AI technologies.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.