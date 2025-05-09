Products
Chief of Staff, Public Sector
Location: Washington D.C.
As the Chief of Staff for Scale AI’s Public Sector (PS) business unit, you will be a strategic partner to the General Manager (GM), driving the execution of critical initiatives and optimizing the operational rhythm of the business. Your role will encompass strategic planning, cross-functional initiatives management, executive reporting, special project execution, and the synthesis of complex information to support PS objectives and growth. We are seeking a hard charging, initiative-driven generalist that is obsessed with impact, deeply analytical, low ego, and ready to embrace the intensity required to achieve the goals of our growing Public Sector business.
You will:
- Act as an extension of the GM by attending key meetings and calls on the GM’s behalf, supporting client development, external presentations, internal problem solving, and special projects
- Run strategic planning for the business unit to include scoping business priorities, driving alignment among the GM + senior leadership (VPs of Engineering, Sales, and Operations), and leading initiatives that move the needle on key performance indicators (KPIs)
- Own operational rhythms for the business unit (leadership meetings, all hands, offsite events), executive deliverables, and special projects
- Own all executive-level reporting that communicates progress and blockers for the business unit and act as the primary liaison to central functions such as finance, communications, marketing,and legal
- Report to the GM of Scale’s Public Sector business unit
Ideally you’d have:
- A strong orientation towards outcomes and a history of being scrappy when it counts
- An effective interpersonal style that you bring to bear in everything from deep technical conversations with engineers to polished executive level comms
- Proven ability to build high trust relationships with a wide range of people across the organization
- Experience leading small teams and managing multiple, complex work streams
- Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills
- A deep intellectual curiosity about AI and machine learning, particularly in applications that advance national security
Nice to haves:
- A Top Secret U.S. security clearance
- 4+ years of experience in a highly strategic, analytical, and operational role
- 2+ years experience in top-tier consulting, venture capital, or tech
- An MBA or technical degree from a top program
- Experience using Python, SQL, or similar analytical tools to translate insights into actionable outcomes
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
