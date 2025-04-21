At Scale, we believe AI has the power to transform the world, and we’re on a mission to accelerate its development. As demand for AI continues to grow, so does our team. We’re are looking for a Technical Recruiter to help us meet this demand and scale alongside it.

Our Recruiting team plays a critical role in shaping Scale’s future. If you join us now, you’ll help build the foundation for how we attract, engage, and hire exceptional talent, while solving some of the most exciting challenges ahead.

What You'll Do:

Develop a deep understanding of Scale’s business, mission, and culture to act as a strategic thought partner to your hiring teams.

Own the full-cycle recruiting process — from outreach and sourcing to offer and close — for one of our engineering divisions at Scale.

Build strong, consultative relationships with hiring managers and cross-functional partners.

Use recruiting metrics and insights to inform hiring strategies and communicate effectively with stakeholders.

Partner with hiring teams to define job requirements, build thoughtful interview processes, and ensure a world-class candidate experience.

Collaborate with recruiting coordinators, sourcers, and other recruiters to deliver a seamless and inclusive process.

Develop trust-based relationships with candidates by understanding their motivations and ensuring an excellent candidate experience.

Lead final-stage negotiations with clarity, empathy, and strong market knowledge.

Champion diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across your roles and hiring practices.

Educate and influence hiring teams on interviewing best practices and hiring decisions.

Proactively source and engage passive talent to build strong, long-term pipelines.

What We’re Looking For

5+ years of full-cycle technical recruiting experience, ideally within high-growth startups or fast-paced environments.

Experience recruiting for complex technical roles (Staff+ level) and working with Federal/Public Sector teams.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage and influence stakeholders at the Director level and above.

Data-driven mindset with the ability to use insights to guide decision-making and optimize recruiting strategies.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Skilled in negotiation and closing, with a strong grasp of technical talent markets.

A passion for building inclusive, high-performing teams.

Location: Remote (Ideally based near Washington, DC)

If you're excited to shape the future of AI by building the teams that power it, we'd love to hear from you.

This is a Contract role, the base salary range for this position is $75 - $85 per hour.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $156,000 — $176,800 USD