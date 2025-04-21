Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
At Scale, we believe AI has the power to transform the world, and we’re on a mission to accelerate its development. As demand for AI continues to grow, so does our team. We’re are looking for a Technical Recruiter to help us meet this demand and scale alongside it.
Our Recruiting team plays a critical role in shaping Scale’s future. If you join us now, you’ll help build the foundation for how we attract, engage, and hire exceptional talent, while solving some of the most exciting challenges ahead.
What You'll Do:
-
Develop a deep understanding of Scale’s business, mission, and culture to act as a strategic thought partner to your hiring teams.
-
Own the full-cycle recruiting process — from outreach and sourcing to offer and close — for one of our engineering divisions at Scale.
-
Build strong, consultative relationships with hiring managers and cross-functional partners.
-
Use recruiting metrics and insights to inform hiring strategies and communicate effectively with stakeholders.
-
Partner with hiring teams to define job requirements, build thoughtful interview processes, and ensure a world-class candidate experience.
-
Collaborate with recruiting coordinators, sourcers, and other recruiters to deliver a seamless and inclusive process.
-
Develop trust-based relationships with candidates by understanding their motivations and ensuring an excellent candidate experience.
-
Lead final-stage negotiations with clarity, empathy, and strong market knowledge.
-
Champion diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across your roles and hiring practices.
-
Educate and influence hiring teams on interviewing best practices and hiring decisions.
-
Proactively source and engage passive talent to build strong, long-term pipelines.
What We’re Looking For
-
5+ years of full-cycle technical recruiting experience, ideally within high-growth startups or fast-paced environments.
-
Experience recruiting for complex technical roles (Staff+ level) and working with Federal/Public Sector teams.
-
Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage and influence stakeholders at the Director level and above.
-
Data-driven mindset with the ability to use insights to guide decision-making and optimize recruiting strategies.
-
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
-
Skilled in negotiation and closing, with a strong grasp of technical talent markets.
-
A passion for building inclusive, high-performing teams.
Location: Remote (Ideally based near Washington, DC)
If you're excited to shape the future of AI by building the teams that power it, we'd love to hear from you.
This is a Contract role, the base salary range for this position is $75 - $85 per hour.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.