Head of Employee Experience

As Scale continues to build and develop its field marketing and event program, we are looking for a Head of Internal Events and Community Engagement. As our Head of Internal Events and Community Engagement, you’ll be responsible for planning and executing events across multiple office locations, with a particular focus on logistics, vendor management, contract negotiation, and on-the-ground setup. You will also own Community Engagement, partnering with our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to help them continue to grow and strengthen their support for our employees. You will also own Leadership Community Building and Executive Engagement. Your main focus will be to help the Scale leadership team foster belonging, boost morale, and drive engagement through thoughtful, high-impact experiences.
Responsibilities:
- Plan and execute events across multiple offices, including international locations
- Coordinate end-to-end logistics: venue sourcing, vendor selection, budgets, travel, contracts, etc.
- Negotiate with vendors and manage event-related contracts
- Partner with Workplace and cross-functional teams (People, Finance, Marketing) to align on goals and execution
- Get hands-on during events: set up, break down, and troubleshoot on-site
- Track and report on event performance and attendee experience
- Manage the Employee swag program
- You will partner with our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to foster more growth and engagement within this community.
- You will work with our managers to build a community of managers that provides support, growth and development for this population, as well as a shared space for them to learn from each other.
- You will own Leadership Community Building and Executive Engagement, which will include things like Executive listening forums, dinners, and other engagement opportunities for our employees to interact with our executive team and for our executive team to learn from our employees.
What we are looking for:
- 5+ years professional experience, 3+ of which in event marketing or event management
- Experience fully managing and executing events ranging from 10 to 500+ attendees
- Ability to manage and multi-task on multiple projects and events while liaising across internal teams with multiple stakeholders
- Impeccable attention to detail
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills - you will be interfacing with our executives and their teams
- Someone that is collaborative and has a positive attitude, with the ability to work across teams and timezones including with executive leadership and external executives
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
- Ability to work cross-functionally and manage multiple priorities
- Comfortable with ambiguity and high-velocity environments
- Willingness to roll up your sleeves and physically support event execution
- Experience supporting employee experience or DEI initiatives is a plus
- Familiarity with Google Workspace, Slack, and Notion preferred
