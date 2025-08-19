Director & AGC, Corporate

Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that trust in AI is earned with high-quality data for training, fine-tuning, and evaluating AI systems. Our products are transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our customers are the world’s most innovative model developers and enterprise and public sector entities looking to apply AI in their organizations.
We are seeking a strategic and experienced Director, Associate General Counsel – Corporate to join our legal team. In this high-impact role, you’ll lead key corporate legal initiatives and partner closely with senior leadership across Legal, Finance, People, and Operations. You’ll be responsible for advising on complex corporate governance matters, managing equity and financing events, supporting board and committee processes, and helping the company scale its legal infrastructure in anticipation of future growth, including IPO readiness.
This is a great opportunity for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys building from the ground up, and is comfortable owning high-stakes projects from strategy through execution.
You will:
- Advise on a broad range of corporate and securities matters, including equity, governance, financings, secondary transactions, and M&A
- Lead corporate governance and board-related matters, including drafting resolutions, managing board materials, and supporting committee functions
- Serve as a key legal partner for Finance, People, and Operations on strategic and day-to-day corporate matters
- Drive readiness for IPO or other exit scenarios, including helping build public-company-ready processes
- Support international entity management, corporate structure, and cross-border transactions
- Help manage external counsel and scale internal legal processes
- Provide clear, business-oriented legal advice in a fast-moving environment
Ideally you’d have:
- J.D. and licensed to practice in at least one U.S. jurisdiction
- 12+ years of relevant experience, including at a top law firm and in-house at a high-growth company
- Deep knowledge of corporate law, private company equity, governance, and company lifecycle events
- Experience with IPO prep, M&A, and complex transactions a strong plus
- Clear communicator with strong judgment and a practical, collaborative approach
- Comfortable operating in a fast-paced environment and owning projects end-to-end
- Roll-up your sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small and a collaborative, low-ego approach to collaborating across the organization
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture.
