Director & AGC, Corporate

Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that trust in AI is earned with high-quality data for training, fine-tuning, and evaluating AI systems. Our products are transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our customers are the world’s most innovative model developers and enterprise and public sector entities looking to apply AI in their organizations.

We are seeking a strategic and experienced Director, Associate General Counsel – Corporate to join our legal team. In this high-impact role, you’ll lead key corporate legal initiatives and partner closely with senior leadership across Legal, Finance, People, and Operations. You’ll be responsible for advising on complex corporate governance matters, managing equity and financing events, supporting board and committee processes, and helping the company scale its legal infrastructure in anticipation of future growth, including IPO readiness.

This is a great opportunity for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys building from the ground up, and is comfortable owning high-stakes projects from strategy through execution.

You will:

Advise on a broad range of corporate and securities matters, including equity, governance, financings, secondary transactions, and M&A

Lead corporate governance and board-related matters, including drafting resolutions, managing board materials, and supporting committee functions

Serve as a key legal partner for Finance, People, and Operations on strategic and day-to-day corporate matters

Drive readiness for IPO or other exit scenarios, including helping build public-company-ready processes

Support international entity management, corporate structure, and cross-border transactions

Help manage external counsel and scale internal legal processes

Provide clear, business-oriented legal advice in a fast-moving environment

Ideally you’d have:

J.D. and licensed to practice in at least one U.S. jurisdiction

12+ years of relevant experience, including at a top law firm and in-house at a high-growth company

Deep knowledge of corporate law, private company equity, governance, and company lifecycle events

Experience with IPO prep, M&A, and complex transactions a strong plus

Clear communicator with strong judgment and a practical, collaborative approach

Comfortable operating in a fast-paced environment and owning projects end-to-end

Roll-up your sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small and a collaborative, low-ego approach to collaborating across the organization

Scale is an equal opportunity employer. We aim for every person at Scale to feel like they matter, belong, and can be their authentic selves so they can do their best work. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $288,000 — $350,000 USD