Forward Deployed AI Engineering Manager, Enterprise

About Scale AI
Scale AI is the data foundation for AI, helping organizations build and deploy reliable production AI applications. We partner with leading enterprises and government organizations to accelerate their AI initiatives through our data annotation platform, generative AI solutions, and enterprise AI capabilities.
Role Overview
As a Forward Deployed AI Engineering Manager on our Enterprise team, you'll be the technical bridge between Scale AI's cutting-edge AI capabilities and our most strategic customers. You'll work with enterprise clients to understand their unique challenges, lead a team that architects specific AI solutions, and ensure successful deployment and adoption of AI systems in production environments.
This is a Management role that combines deep engineering and AI expertise, leading a team, and working on customer-facing problems. You'll work directly with customer engineering teams to integrate AI into their critical workflows.
Key Responsibilities
Customer Integration & Deployment
- Partner directly with enterprise customers to understand their technical infrastructure, data pipelines, and business requirements
- Design and implement custom integrations between Scale AI's platform and customer data environments (cloud platforms, data warehouses, internal APIs)
- Build robust data connectors and ETL pipelines to ingest, process, and prepare customer data for AI workflows
- Deploy and configure AI models and agents within customer security and compliance boundaries
AI Agent Development
- Develop production-grade AI agents tailored to customer use cases across domains like customer support, data analysis, content generation, and workflow automation
- Architect multi-agent systems that orchestrate between different models, tools, and data sources
- Implement evaluation frameworks to measure agent performance and iterate toward business objectives
- Design human-in-the-loop workflows and feedback mechanisms for continuous agent improvement
Prompt Engineering & Optimization
- Create sophisticated prompt engineering strategies optimized for customer-specific domains and data
- Build and maintain prompt libraries, templates, and best practices for customer use cases
- Conduct systematic prompt experimentation and A/B testing to improve model outputs
- Implement RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) systems and fine-tuning pipelines where appropriate
Leadership & Collaboration
- Serve as the Engineering Manager and technical point of contact for strategic enterprise accounts
- Lead a team that is collaborating with customer data scientists, ML engineers, and software developers to ensure smooth integration
- Work closely with Scale's product and engineering teams to translate customer needs into product improvements
- Document technical architectures, integration patterns, and best practices
Problem Solving & Innovation
- Debug complex technical issues across the entire stack, from data pipelines to model outputs
- Rapidly prototype solutions to unblock customers and prove out new use cases
- Stay current on the latest AI/ML research and tools, bringing innovative approaches to customer problems
- Identify opportunities for productization based on common customer patterns
Required Qualifications
- 5+ years of software engineering experience with 2+ yrs of Management experience with strong fundamentals in data structures, algorithms, and system design
- Production Python expertise with experience in modern ML/AI frameworks (e.g., LangChain, LlamaIndex, HuggingFace, OpenAI API)
- Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, or Azure) and modern data infrastructure
- Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to navigate ambiguous requirements and rapidly iterate toward solutions
- Excellent communication skills with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences
Preferred Qualifications
Agent Development Wiz
- Deep understanding of LLMs including prompting techniques, embeddings, and RAG architectures
- Experience building and deploying AI agents or autonomous systems in production
- Knowledge of vector databases and semantic search systems
- Contributions to open-source AI/ML projects
Infrastructure Guru
- Experience with containerization (Docker, Kubernetes) and CI/CD pipelines
- Experience using Terraform, Bicep, or other Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools
- Previous work in a devops, platform, or infra role
- Familiarity with enterprise security, compliance, and governance requirements (SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA)
Customer Product Whisperer
- Proven ability to work with customers in a technical consulting, solutions engineering, or product engineering role
- Domain expertise in verticals like finance, healthcare, government, or manufacturing
- Experience with technical enablement or teaching programs
Sample Projects
The following are some examples of the types of projects we’ve worked on with customers. All of these projects leverage customer data, integrate directly into customers’ existing systems, and are deployed on their infrastructure.
Deep Research for Due Diligence
For a global professional services firm, we developed a sophisticated deep research agent to assist in due diligence. This agent employs a multi-agent architecture for robust fact-checking, integrates several internal MCP tools, and processes complex, unstructured data sources. This solution reliably saves employees hundreds of hours weekly.
Churn Prediction
Working with a TelCo organization, we built a model utilizing customer data to predict churn likelihood. The system then curates personalized offers based on this prediction. This model was integrated into a "next best action" copilot, enabling call center agents to proactively surface relevant offers to customers, leading to a significant reduction in churn.
Data Extraction Voice Agent
We partnered with a healthcare organization to create a lifelike voice agent and avatar designed to gather unstructured health information from patients. Engineered for low latency, the agent adeptly manages conversational flow, adheres to safety guardrails, and efficiently handles data extraction. This automation saves the organization's nurses hundreds of hours each week.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
