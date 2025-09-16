GenAI Operations Manager, Public Sector

Scale is at the frontier of the AI industry, improving the world’s leading generative AI and large language models through model evaluations, human-powered supervised fine-tuning datasets, world-class reinforcement learning with human feedback, and more.
Scale AI’s Public Sector team is growing in the Generative AI space, and we’re seeking an Operations Manager to lead high-impact projects that drive revenue and experimentation. In this role, you’ll work across operations, engineering, and customer engagement to produce world-class training and test and evaluation data for Large Language Models for our Public Sector customers.
This role offers a rare opportunity to make a meaningful impact at the intersection of AI and national security. You will help build Generative AI data-labeling pipelines from the ground up, create operational processes to manage and optimize an in-house expert data workforce, and develop novel technology-driven approaches (e.g., scripts, prompt engineering, hybrid data) to improve the quality of our training and evaluation datasets. In addition, you will partner directly with our internal machine learning experts and external stakeholders to ensure our data enables the development of mission-critical applications of AI.
You will:
- Develop, build, and maintain the infrastructure required to ensure data pipelines are efficient, scalable, and produce high-quality outputs
- Take ownership of day-to-day progress on high-priority data production pipelines, ensuring projects move forward efficiently
- Partner with subject matter experts in their fields to validate the quality of our data and to translate deep domain knowledge into scalable processes and measurable outcomes
- Work closely with customers to understand their requirements and design data taxonomies that optimize model performance.
- Utilize analytics and data visualization tools to track progress, identify bottlenecks, and make data-driven decisions to optimize pipeline performance
- Partner with stakeholders across engineering, product, operations, and go-to-market teams to solve multi-faceted problems and drive LLM advancements
- Own larger and larger components of our data delivery processes, until you ultimately serve as the full owner of our most visible and high impact customer pipelines
You have:
An active Top Secret security clearance
- 2-3 years of experience in product development, data science, or operations
- A history of successful project management and comfort in ambiguity
- Ability to analyze complex operational data, build queries, and identify trends to inform decisions and optimize processes
- Technical aptitude to understand how to produce data for state of the art post-training techniques such as supervised fine tuning (SFT), reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF), Reinforcement Learning with Verifiable Rewards (RLVR) etc
Nice to have:
- Experience working in defense tech and/or an AI company
- A technical degree in fields like computer science, data science, or engineering
- A deep understanding of ML operations for generative AI workflows / products
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
