GenAI Operations Manager, Public Sector

Scale is at the frontier of the AI industry, improving the world’s leading generative AI and large language models through model evaluations, human-powered supervised fine-tuning datasets, world-class reinforcement learning with human feedback, and more.

Scale AI’s Public Sector team is growing in the Generative AI space, and we’re seeking an Operations Manager to lead high-impact projects that drive revenue and experimentation. In this role, you’ll work across operations, engineering, and customer engagement to produce world-class training and test and evaluation data for Large Language Models for our Public Sector customers.

This role offers a rare opportunity to make a meaningful impact at the intersection of AI and national security. You will help build Generative AI data-labeling pipelines from the ground up, create operational processes to manage and optimize an in-house expert data workforce, and develop novel technology-driven approaches (e.g., scripts, prompt engineering, hybrid data) to improve the quality of our training and evaluation datasets. In addition, you will partner directly with our internal machine learning experts and external stakeholders to ensure our data enables the development of mission-critical applications of AI.

You will:

Develop, build, and maintain the infrastructure required to ensure data pipelines are efficient, scalable, and produce high-quality outputs

Take ownership of day-to-day progress on high-priority data production pipelines, ensuring projects move forward efficiently

Partner with subject matter experts in their fields to validate the quality of our data and to translate deep domain knowledge into scalable processes and measurable outcomes

Work closely with customers to understand their requirements and design data taxonomies that optimize model performance.

Utilize analytics and data visualization tools to track progress, identify bottlenecks, and make data-driven decisions to optimize pipeline performance

Partner with stakeholders across engineering, product, operations, and go-to-market teams to solve multi-faceted problems and drive LLM advancements

Own larger and larger components of our data delivery processes, until you ultimately serve as the full owner of our most visible and high impact customer pipelines

You have:

An active Top Secret security clearance

2-3 years of experience in product development, data science, or operations

A history of successful project management and comfort in ambiguity

Ability to analyze complex operational data, build queries, and identify trends to inform decisions and optimize processes

Technical aptitude to understand how to produce data for state of the art post-training techniques such as supervised fine tuning (SFT), reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF), Reinforcement Learning with Verifiable Rewards (RLVR) etc

Nice to have:

Experience working in defense tech and/or an AI company

A technical degree in fields like computer science, data science, or engineering

A deep understanding of ML operations for generative AI workflows / products

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $132,000 — $166,000 USD