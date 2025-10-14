Staff Product Manager, Agentic Platform

Role:

Scale is at the forefront of the AI revolution, working across the US government, partners and allies around the world to unlock the potential of generative AI (GenAI).

We are seeking a product leader to join our team and play a pivotal role in building Agentic AI platforms to support national-level decisions, including for some of the nation’s most important national security challenges. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of product leadership, software engineering principles practices and deep experience with ML/AI application development, coupled with proven experience in managing complex projects with multiple stakeholder or AI-related projects within a government or highly regulated setting, emphasizing ethical AI deployment and robust risk management practices.

This role requires a strategic leader adept at navigating the complexities of government GenAI projects, ensuring Scale’s public sector AI solution aligns with agency objectives and adheres to stringent security and compliance mandates. The product manager will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of the generative AI platform, including product design, cross-program execution, capability prioritization, stakeholder engagement with various government entities, defining and managing engineering scope, developing detailed project plans, and overseeing resource allocation and budget management. A key focus will be on ensuring that Scale’s public sector AI solution operates securely within controlled network environments, and is configured properly to support government workflows, specifically those that relate to national defense.

Some examples of GenAI applications we build are:

Agentic warfare and scenario planning

Indications and warnings integration for the protection of critical continental level assets

Deep research capability that can help evaluate thousands of pages of classified information

Report generation for multiple customized report templates

Text2SQL intelligence applications to make analysts more efficient and embed a culture of data-driven decision-making

You will:

Develop enterprise grade solutions that leverage cutting edge AI and AI agents to drive value for public sector customers

Work with executives at Scale and our customers to determine and execute the product strategy of the business.

Own end-to-end product development by understanding customer pain points, defining product requirements, managing development, testing, and launches

Lead cross-functional teams including engineering, product design, operations, marketing, go-to-market and finance.

Develop a point of view and execute on turning the solutions we build into scalable software that we can commercialize across the industry

Maintain a Top Secret security clearance

Ideally you'd have:

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience

4+ years of experience in building ML-powered and / or enterprise-facing products

Strong understanding of generative AI technologies and their applications in public or large-scale private sector settings

Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with high ambiguity

Exceptional leadership, presentation, and communication skills with the ability to influence cross-functional teams

Data literacy and experience with data analytics

Prior military or government experience

Coding experience (e.g. Python)

Nice to haves:

Experience building infrastructure and tooling to develop and support agentic applications.

Experience working in startup environments building solutions for public sector / federal customers.

Understanding of public / federal networks, infrastructure, and deployment constraints.

TS/SCI Security Clearance