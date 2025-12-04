Director of Product Management, GenAI

Sr. / Director of Product, GenAI Data Engine

Location: San Francisco or New York (Hybrid)

Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions.. Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI globally, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments. This will require deepening our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

Scale AI’s GenAI Data Engine

Our Generative AI Data Engine trains the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

Scale’s GenAI Data Engine is the backbone of how the world’s leading AI models are trained and evaluated. We deliver high-quality training, evaluation, and alignment data through three interconnected platforms:

Contributors: Our global community of knowledge experts, where skilled individuals create and evaluate data across domains like reasoning, software, math, languages etc.

Operators: Workflow systems that allow Scale’s teams to build & run pipelines, and deliver high quality data to our customers.

Customers: User experiences & touchpoints that let model builders utilize Scales platform to meet their data needs.

Together, these systems form a compounding engine that improves data quality, efficiency, and customer outcomes over time.

The Role

As Sr. / Director of Product, you will own the end-to-end product strategy for Contributors, Operators, and Customer Applications.

You will:

Translate business objectives into product outcomes, including higher contributor retention, improved operator productivity, faster project setup and delivery, and increased customer satisfaction.

Long term product vision, strategy and alignment to ensure executive alignment and that EPD teams are creating compelling, bold and coherent products

Partner deeply with Engineering, Design, Data Science, Operations and GTM to productize experiments into scalable systems. Cultivate culture of executional excellence, analytical rigor, effective communication and strong x-team collaboration

Partner closely with

internal customers (Operators) using our tools to to unblock live pipelines and ensure smooth rollouts while pursuing a long-term vision

Establish clear product success metrics tied to business goals such as contributor quality, utilization, time to first delivery, data quality, operator productivity and cost efficiency.

Hire, retain, grow and mentor a high-performing PM team, fostering a culture of velocity, accountability, and measurable impact.

Represent Scale at the executive level with customers and partners, ensuring roadmap alignment with growth and long-term platform advantage.

Skills & Qualifications

10+ years product leadership experience in enterprise SaaS, AI/ML infrastructure, or marketplace platforms.

Track record of building complex, multi-surface products spanning multiple different stakeholders.

Strong technical depth in AI/ML or data infrastructure, able to partner closely with engineering and research teams.

Customer empathy and proven ability to translate end-user requirements into high-leverage product capabilities.

Demonstrated operational rigor and ability to deliver measurable improvements in quality, retention, and efficiency.

Inspirational leader with experience building and scaling PM teams.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $272,800 — $341,000 USD