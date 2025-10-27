About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About the Enterprise AI Team

ACScale GP (Scale Generative AI Platform) is an enterprise-grade AI platform providing APIs for knowledge retrieval, inference, evaluation, and more. We are looking for a highly pragmatic and ownership-driven Product Designer to help build AI-powered applications that redefine enterprise workflows and push the boundaries of interactive AI. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, has a strong sense of “ambition shapes reality,” and has experience building complex, technical products—preferably from zero to one in startup or scale-up contexts.

At Scale, you'll work on a mix of cutting-edge customer-facing AI applications and internal SaaS products. Our design team has contributed to innovative projects like TIME’s Person of the Year AI experience, where our AI technology shaped one of the most iconic features in media. You’ll also contribute to Scale’s GenAI Platform (SGP), a powerful system that enables businesses to build and deploy AI agents at scale. Whether it’s creating forward-deployed, enterprise-grade solutions for Fortune 500 companies or refining our core product platform for generative AI development, you’ll play a crucial role in shaping how AI integrates into real-world applications.

You Will:

Design and refine user experiences for AI-powered applications used by major enterprise customers, including high-profile media and Fortune 500 companies.

user experiences for AI-powered applications used by major enterprise customers, including high-profile media and Fortune 500 companies. Lead end-to-end design efforts for Scale’s GenAI Platform, ensuring that complex AI workflows are approachable and intuitive.

for Scale’s GenAI Platform, ensuring that complex AI workflows are approachable and intuitive. Collaborate cross-functionally with product managers, engineers (ML, backend, and frontend), and other stakeholders to define requirements and translate them into compelling user flows, wireframes, and polished UI designs.

with product managers, engineers (ML, backend, and frontend), and other stakeholders to define requirements and translate them into compelling user flows, wireframes, and polished UI designs. Conduct user research and gather feedback to validate design assumptions, iterate rapidly, and deliver data-informed solutions for both technical and non-technical audiences.

and gather feedback to validate design assumptions, iterate rapidly, and deliver data-informed solutions for both technical and non-technical audiences. Prototype new ideas quickly, testing and validating hypotheses around AI-driven user experiences.

quickly, testing and validating hypotheses around AI-driven user experiences. Own the entire design process for projects—from concept to final implementation—maintaining a high bar for quality, usability, and visual polish.

for projects—from concept to final implementation—maintaining a high bar for quality, usability, and visual polish. Contribute to our design system, ensuring consistent design language across all products, while evolving it to meet the needs of complex AI and enterprise use cases.

Ideally, You'd Have:

4+ years of experience designing products in fast-paced, tech-forward environments, ideally with some zero-to-one startup or scale-up experience.

of experience designing products in fast-paced, tech-forward environments, ideally with some zero-to-one startup or scale-up experience. A portfolio showcasing ownership of end-to-end product design, especially in building complex, technical, or AI-powered products.

showcasing ownership of end-to-end product design, especially in building complex, technical, or AI-powered products. Experience designing for highly technical audiences , such as developers, data scientists, or ML engineers, and a strong interest in AI.

, such as developers, data scientists, or ML engineers, and a strong interest in AI. A pragmatic approach to design, balancing user empathy, technical constraints, Aand business objectives to ship impactful products quickly.

to design, balancing user empathy, technical constraints, Aand business objectives to ship impactful products quickly. Familiarity with design tools (Figma, Sketch, etc.) and an ability to create prototypes at varying levels of fidelity.

(Figma, Sketch, etc.) and an ability to create prototypes at varying levels of fidelity. Excellent communication skills , with the ability to present complex design concepts to stakeholders at all levels.

, with the ability to present complex design concepts to stakeholders at all levels. A strong sense of “ambition shapes reality”—you thrive in environments where ownership, autonomy, and scrappiness are valued.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $198,000 — $247,500 USD