Scale AI is looking to hire a highly motivated and enthusiastic AP Accountant to join its Corporate Accounting team. This crucial role will play an integral part in day-to-day accounting operations in a fast-paced environment. This role will be responsible for managing the full Procure-to-Pay (P2P) cycle and supporting the month-end close process. You must have strong analytical skills and an eagerness to learn, as well as be a collaborative team player who is not afraid to roll up your sleeves. This role will report to the Accounts Payable Manager.
What you’ll be doing:
- Own new vendor setup and ongoing vendor relationships to ensure timely resolution of AP issues and inquiries
- Process vendor invoices with proper coding to GL accounts and departments
- Manage company PO process and work closely with spend owners to create purchase requests and maintain existing POs
- Oversee employee reimbursements and corporate credit cards by reviewing coding and compliance with company policies
- Prepare month-end journal entries and account reconciliations for AP-related close items
- Assist the Corporate Accounting team in understanding monthly GL account variances
- Support system and process improvements to help drive efficiencies as well as executing controls for your assigned areas
- Troubleshoot system issues
- Perform special ad-hoc projects as requested
What we’re looking for:
- Minimum 2 years of AP and/or accounting experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Finance, or related degree
- Strong understanding of full P2P cycle
- Excellent organizational skills and ability to handle multiple priorities within deadlines
- Excellent problem-solving skills and high level of attention to detail
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
- Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Excel
Nice-to-haves:
- Experience with P2P software (Coupa)
- Experience with Netsuite or other major ERP systems
- Prior experience at a fast growing start-up or public company
- Passion for the AI industry
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
