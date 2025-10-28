Scale AI is looking to hire a highly motivated and enthusiastic AP Accountant to join its Corporate Accounting team. This crucial role will play an integral part in day-to-day accounting operations in a fast-paced environment. This role will be responsible for managing the full Procure-to-Pay (P2P) cycle and supporting the month-end close process. You must have strong analytical skills and an eagerness to learn, as well as be a collaborative team player who is not afraid to roll up your sleeves. This role will report to the Accounts Payable Manager.

What you’ll be doing:

Own new vendor setup and ongoing vendor relationships to ensure timely resolution of AP issues and inquiries

Process vendor invoices with proper coding to GL accounts and departments

Manage company PO process and work closely with spend owners to create purchase requests and maintain existing POs

Oversee employee reimbursements and corporate credit cards by reviewing coding and compliance with company policies

Prepare month-end journal entries and account reconciliations for AP-related close items

Assist the Corporate Accounting team in understanding monthly GL account variances

Support system and process improvements to help drive efficiencies as well as executing controls for your assigned areas

Troubleshoot system issues

Perform special ad-hoc projects as requested

What we’re looking for:

Minimum 2 years of AP and/or accounting experience

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Finance, or related degree

Strong understanding of full P2P cycle

Excellent organizational skills and ability to handle multiple priorities within deadlines

Excellent problem-solving skills and high level of attention to detail

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Nice-to-haves:

Experience with P2P software (Coupa)

Experience with Netsuite or other major ERP systems

Prior experience at a fast growing start-up or public company

Passion for the AI industry