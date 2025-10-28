Scale’s Enterprise Applications business is growing faster than ever in the quest to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. As an AI Deployment Strategist you will be right at the center of it, helping our largest customers build, launch, and scale groundbreaking GenAI solutions that redefine their industries. You will take full ownership of our deployment success, turning bold ideas into real impact and ensuring every engagement delivers exceptional results.

In this role, you will work directly with data, engineering, business and AI leaders at some of the world’s top Enterprises. You will guide projects from the first conversation through delivery, expansion, and measurable business outcomes. Within Scale, you will collaborate closely with Machine Learning, Engineering, and Finance teams to streamline execution, improve processes, and shape our approach to enterprise delivery.

This is a fast-moving, high-impact role that blends customer strategy, operations, product strategy and execution. You will lead the team that serves as the voice of the customer and ensure their flawless execution of customer projects.

You will own:

Client Leadership & Growth: Own relationships with key enterprise customers and ensure every engagement runs smoothly, delivers value, and grows over time.

Own relationships with key enterprise customers and ensure every engagement runs smoothly, delivers value, and grows over time. Flawless Delivery & Execution: Manage delivery across multiple workstreams, ensuring timelines, quality standards, and SLAs are met.

Manage delivery across multiple workstreams, ensuring timelines, quality standards, and SLAs are met. Strategic Account Expansion: Identify and pursue new opportunities within existing accounts that drive measurable business impact.

Identify and pursue new opportunities within existing accounts that drive measurable business impact. Cross-Functional Problem Solving: Collaborate with EPD, Finance, and Operations to remove blockers, drive efficiency, and continuously improve how we deliver.

Collaborate with EPD, Finance, and Operations to remove blockers, drive efficiency, and continuously improve how we deliver. Strategic Feedback Loop: Synthesize and communicate insights from customer engagements to help inform the long-term product roadmap and strategic direction.

Synthesize and communicate insights from customer engagements to help inform the long-term product roadmap and strategic direction. Mastering Complexity & Ambiguity: Bring structure, clarity, and momentum to complex projects in dynamic environments.

Ideally, you’d have:

5+ years of work experience in high-growth, high-ambiguity environments. Successful candidates have had experience in MBB consulting, banking or private equity or as a technical product or program management role in the tech industry, but we are open to alternative profiles.

A technical background (education or professional experience within CS, Economics, Statistics, Engineering or STEM field)

Exposure to GenAI solutions via your current role or personal projects

A proven track record in building and expanding client relationships

Ability to understand the ML concepts and build great relationships with technical customers

Great cross-functional experience and collaborative ability

Excellent verbal and written communications

A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem solving

A history of diligence and organization across multiple work streams

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to ultimately deliver results

Willingness to travel up to 50% depending customer and deployment needs

Nice to have:

Exposure to enterprise AI or data infrastructure products.

Deeper industry knowledge in healthcare, consumer, financial services







Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $158,400 — $198,000 USD