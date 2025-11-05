Scale AI delivers solutions for AI labs, enterprises, and governments, and helps define the frameworks that guide how AI serves society. As an International Communications Manager, you will be the architect of Scale's reputation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), playing a pivotal role in establishing Scale as the premier, indispensable AI partner for the region's most ambitious government and enterprise initiatives.
This role is a critical partner to Scale’s International Public Sector (IPS) business, focused on translating our impact and customer successes for an external audience. You will collaborate with GTM, product, marketing, and senior leadership to turn complex technology and ambitious projects into compelling narratives that secure top-tier media coverage. This position reports directly to the Head of Global Public Sector Communications.
You Will
- Design and execute the regional communications strategy to establish Scale as the premier AI partner in the GCC. Proactively turn complex technical and business nuance into clear, compelling narratives for all media campaigns, strategic plans, and press materials (press releases, blog posts, Q&A, briefing docs).
- Own the regional media program, managing our PR agency, and building direct relationships with key reporters to secure top-tier coverage. You will prepare senior executives for all interviews, events, and speaking opportunities.
- Serve as the central communications partner to legal, policy, marketing, and GTM teams, ensuring our messaging is consistent, aligned with key national initiatives (e.g., Vision 2030), and strengthens our brand reputation.
- Monitor media and industry conversations to identify opportunities. Track performance against goals, adjusting strategy based on impact and feedback.
Qualifications
- 10+ years of communications or PR experience (in-house or agency), with a significant portion spent on the ground in the GCC.
- Demonstrated success securing media coverage, with pre-existing relationships with key regional journalists.
- Direct experience with, or communicating to, government and public sector entities in the GCC.
- A strong understanding of the AI or enterprise technology industry, with the ability to simplify complex technical concepts into clear narratives.
- A highly organized self-starter who thrives in ambiguity and is willing to both shape strategy and execute tactically.
- Proven experience providing direct counsel to senior executives to drive business objectives.
- Exceptional writing and editing skills. Professional fluency in Arabic (written and spoken) is strongly preferred.
- Genuine enthusiasm for AI and its potential to transform industries and society.
