Deal Desk & Pricing drives mission-critical initiatives within our Finance team as we look to build a sustainable and scalable sales engine to power Scale’s continued growth. Initiatives range from developing pricing & packaging strategy for new products, to building internal deal and pricing processes, to technical and commercial deal scoping and proposal creation.
As a Deal Desk & Pricing Manager, you will be joining the Sales Operations & Strategy team and will have the opportunity to directly shape our rapidly growing sales organization. You will work closely with Sales and Finance leadership, including our SVP of Sales & Chief Financial Officer, and will play a key role in aligning the go-to-market team to ensure success in our goals and mission. We are looking for highly motivated generalists who combine an empathetic interpersonal style and analytical rigor to drive clear outcomes. If you enjoy building strong relationships and solving complex problems in an energetic and fast-paced environment, we would love to hear from you! Each day in the life at Scale is different and we promise you will never be bored.
What you’ll be doing:
- Own and drive end-to-end internal deal crafting from initial modeling through to contract review with sales management, reps, and other internal stakeholders
- Tackle ambiguous, open-ended questions around our go-to-market motion, and quickly implement and iterate on solutions that deliver measurable results
- Support Sales and Finance leadership in quarterly strategy and planning, including forecasting and P&L analysis
- Help incubate, scope, and execute on new initiatives around pricing strategy, deal modeling, proposal creation, and value engineering
- Be the trusted partner and advisor to the sales team at Scale
What we’re looking for:
- A penchant for digging deep into data, thinking from first principles, and exercising sound judgment in the face of ambiguity
- A strong orientation towards driving outcomes, and experience building process and aligning cross-functional stakeholders to deliver results
- An easygoing interpersonal style and the ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people
- A keen interest in sales, deals, and commercial transactions
- Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills
- Strong knowledge of Google Suite, MS Office; strong modeling skills with a high attention to detail
- 3+ years of experience in management consulting, finance, or a high-growth startup
Nice-to-haves:
- Experience with B2B sales organizations and the ability to understand and navigate complex enterprise sales cycles
- Familiarity with Tableau and SQL
- Comfort with sales software and tooling such as Salesforce
- Interest in being a culture carrier and helping to set the tone of a new team
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
