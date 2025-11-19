SACC Chicago 2025 - Job Application

This posting is for candidates who attended the Chicago SACC '25 and met with a member of our team.

It was great meeting you at the Chicago SACC 2025! Whether we chatted at our booth or during a session, we’re thrilled to connect with people who are passionate about pushing the boundaries of machine learning and AI.

At Scale AI, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. We’re currently growing our team across multiple roles.

If you're excited about the challenges we’re working on, drop your info here, and we’ll make sure someone from our team reaches out if there's a good fit with one of our open roles. Even if the timing isn’t quite right, we’d love to stay in touch.

We look forward to continuing the conversation! In the meantime, you can read more about our work at scale.com/public-sector.