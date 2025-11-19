Engagement Manager - Robotics

About the Role:

Scale's customer base is growing exponentially, and you will be on the front lines of ensuring that these customers become passionate, lifelong Scale partners. As a member of our Engagement Management team, you’ll be accountable for establishing customer relationships, driving revenue, hitting SLAs, and maintaining quality standards. You will work closely with one of Scale’s Robotics Data Engine customers, driving end-to-end engagements from new projects and pilots, owning the account execution, working cross-functionally to ensure Scale products and services are delivered consistently and on time, and driving account consumption.

You are the tip of Scale’s contact with our Robotics customers, working with and being an advocate for customer robotics, perception, and autonomy teams. You have a strong interest in how high-quality data—such as sensor data, annotations for perception models, simulation assets, and robot interaction logs—can positively influence robotics systems. You bias toward finding not just one-off solutions, but repeatable and scalable ways to ensure we continually deliver. You have a track record of managing customers to renewal, forecasting with customers, and supporting sales teams managing upsells. And you are naturally empathetic and excel at building long-term relationships through diligent problem solving and thoughtful, strategic discussions. Within Scale, you will work cross-functionally with Operations, Product Managers, Sales, and other teams as the primary customer operations advocate.

The blend of operations and customer management to drive our most important outcomes makes this a unique and exciting role at the heart of Scale's Data Engine operations. The ideal candidate is customer-driven, analytical, empathetic, outcome-focused, and above all someone who drives and inspires results.

You will:

Build and drive some of our most critical operational processes: the consistent, on-time delivery of Data Engine products and services, and revenue consumption for our Robotics customers

Build and oversee levers with a relentless focus on SLA achievement and quality improvement

Review, track, and improve operational performance and be obsessed with continuous improvement

Oversee onboarding and successful implementation for new Robotics Data Engine projects

Manage the long-term health of customers by identifying and preempting areas of risk or concern

Partner with clients to understand operational issues—such as data quality, edge-case coverage, annotation needs, or sensor data workflows—and advocate for their fixes with Scale engineers

Work directly with customers’ autonomy, perception, and robotics engineering teams, partnering with customer-facing MLEs and Field Engineering

Work directly with customers’ engineering teams, answering questions and addressing issues related to use of our API and robotics-focused data tooling

Create an effective feedback loop between the front line, product, strategy, and customers

Collaborate with stakeholders to improve processes for new and existing customers





Ideally you’d have:

4–9 years of total work experience, with experience in consulting or in a technical program management role in industry

Associate / Senior Consultant / Engagement Manager role at a Big 3 consulting firm

A technical background (education or professional experience with CS, Robotics, Mechanical/Electrical Engineering, Controls, Economics, or Statistics)

A proven track record in B2B client-facing roles and expanding client relationships

Ability to understand APIs, robotics data pipelines, and the ML training lifecycle, and build great relationships with technical customers

Great cross-functional experience and collaborative ability

Excellent verbal and written communication

A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem solving

A history of diligence and organization across multiple workstreams

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to ultimately deliver results

Analytical, planning, and process improvement capability

Experience with reading SQL and/or another database language

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $143,000 — $178,200 USD