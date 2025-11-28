IT Systems Engineer Manager

Scale AI is seeking an experienced IT Systems Engineering Manager to lead the design, development, and operation of our expanding SaaS and infrastructure ecosystem. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to shape the technical roadmap and guide modernization efforts across our systems, tools, networks, and support operations. You’ll play a key role in evolving our identity and access management (IAM) strategy, moving the organization toward a modern zero trust approach that balances security and usability. This role offers the chance to champion operational excellence and IT security while meaningfully improving the employee experience—reducing friction, increasing reliability, and helping teams work more efficiently. The ideal candidate will drive automation at scale, including the thoughtful use of AI to eliminate repetitive work for both the IT organization and the broader company.
You will:
- Bring deep, practical experience in IT engineering, networking, IAM, enterprise AI, and endpoint management, with a proven track record of delivering results in complex, fast-paced environments.
- Define, prioritize, and execute IT initiatives that improve collaboration, cost-effectiveness, compliance, and security at enterprise scale.
- Partner closely with the Security organization to design, deploy, and operate robust IT security solutions, ensuring the protection of corporate infrastructure and data.
- Manage vendor relationships and identify opportunities to optimize costs through efficient internal operations, rationalized investments, and business enablement.
- Consult with stakeholders across the organization to identify business and technology needs, translating them into actionable IT strategies.
- Partner with Workplace teammates and lead office build outs as the company expands operations.
- Monitor and optimize the delivery and operation of IT services, proactively identifying and resolving issues to maintain seamless business operations.
- Offer direction, guidance, and training to global IT staff, fostering a culture of learning and growth.
- Deploy and manage solutions across offices in multiple timezones and countries.
Ideally you’d have:
- 7+ years of experience working in IT engineering, overseeing high-impact projects.
- 3+ years of people management experience leading multiple technical teams, distributed across multiple geographies.
- Excellent communication, leadership, decision-making, and project management skills.
- Proven experience in operating and managing security, automation technology, and automation programs. Including experience in configuring, deploying, and leading:
- Implementation and governance of cloud-based identity and access management (IAM), and identity provider (IdP), including Okta, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Azure AD (Entra ID), SSO, SAML, and SCIM across enterprise environments.
- Mobile Device Management systems (MDM), such as Jamf and Microsoft Intune Experience working on the IT aspect of common compliance frameworks, such as SOC2, ISO27001, and others.
Nice to haves:
- You have worked in a fast-paced, high-growth startup environment.
- Experience with AWS Lambda functions or GCP Cloud Functions
- Knowledge and experience in infrastructure as code tools (such as Terraform), information security and security engineering is a plus.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace.
