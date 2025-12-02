Product Designer, GenAI

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About the Gen AI Team

Our Gen AI team is responsible for developing a first-class experience that leads to a low friction, high polish, and high trust experience for vetted high-quality GenAI contributors. The team owns and develops critical contributor workflows that provide our contributors with transparency, cohesiveness & choice. We’re building the world’s top expert platform, with the goal of attracting the best experts across all relevant fields, and making it fun and interesting for them to train the next generation of LLMs.

You Will

Lead the end-to-end design process to elevate the contributor experience, partnering closely with cross-functional teams to define requirements and translate them into intuitive user flows, wireframes, and polished UI designs.

Design, refine, and ship high quality solutions by rapidly prototyping and validating

AI driven experiences, testing hypotheses, and iterating based on user and business feedback. Own design from concept through execution, maintaining a consistently high bar for quality, usability, accessibility, and visual craft.

Develop a strong point of view on the desired user experience by deeply understanding user needs, business goals, and technical constraints.

Articulate and defend design decisions using data, user insights, and sound design rationale.

Make thoughtful tradeoffs between short-term velocity and long-term product vision, guided by business priorities and user impact.

Contribute to, adopt, and evolve the design system to ensure consistency, scalability, and high-quality standards across products.

Ideally, You’d Have

5+ years of relevant product design experience.

A proven track record of shipping consumer facing products with thoughtfully crafted design and strong attention to detail.

Strong interaction design, visual design, and content design (UX writing) skills.

High proficiency in Figma and other design tools, with the ability to select the right medium to effectively communicate your thinking.

Comfortable operating in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment.

A desire to influence and shape the design process, standards, and culture across the organization.

Nice to Have

Familiarity with AI and LLM-driven product experiences.

Experience contributing to or scaling design systems.

Experience conducting and synthesizing user interviews and translating insights into actionable design decisions.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $198,000 — $247,500 USD