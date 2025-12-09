Vibe Marketer

Role Overview

Scale AI is hiring an early-career builder who will design, prototype, and ship lightweight automation, AI workflows, and internal tools that accelerate contributor acquisition and improve team velocity. You will sit across paid, lifecycle, and product-led growth and build scrappy systems that remove bottlenecks, automate manual work, and help Scale move faster.

You should already have experience building small but functional automation projects or prototypes. The stack can vary: Python scripts, GPT workflows, Make or Zapier automations, Retool apps, browser automations, enrichment pipelines, or simple internal tools. What matters is that you know how to take an idea and turn it into something that works.

Responsibilities

Build and ship AI and automation workflows that improve funnel speed and operational efficiency. Examples include GPT-based ad copy tools, segmentation agents, lead enrichment scripts, QA automations, or contributor onboarding workflows. Prototype internal tools using:

Retool, Make, Zapier, N8N, Bubble, Vercel, or simple Python or JavaScript scripts without engineering support.

Automate repetitive tasks across paid marketing, contributor onboarding, lifecycle, and operational reporting.

Connect APIs and assemble LLM-driven or no-code workflows that replace manual operational steps.

Instrument and document prototypes so that they can be adopted by the broader growth and GTM teams.

Work with product, design, engineering, and data partners to test new growth ideas and quickly validate what works.

Required Experience

You have built real automation projects or internal tools. Candidates should provide links, screenshots, or a short description of the projects they have created. Examples include

Functioning automation that saves time or replaces manual work



Prototype tool or internal app



GPT workflow or agent



Browser automation or scraper



A simple enrichment or data processing pipeline



Comfort with no-code and low-code tools such as Zapier, Make, N8N, Retool, Notion automations, or similar.



Ability to work with APIs, structured or unstructured data, and basic scripting in Python or JavaScript. You do not need to be advanced, but you must be able to build working prototypes.



Strong bias toward shipping quickly, iterating often, and learning new tools without waiting for direction.



Clear communication and the ability to take ownership of ambiguous problems.

Minimum the role requires the ability to do data analytics using SQL or Python

Nice to Have

1-3 years of experience in growth, marketing, operations, or a technical internship.

Familiarity with systems like HubSpot, Segment, Amplitude, or Snowflake.

Experience building GPT workflows, automations, or internal tools in past roles or personal projects.

Comfort reasoning about funnels, acquisition, and experimental design.

Ideal Candidate Profile

You are early in your career but have already built your own tools or automations.

You enjoy figuring out how to make systems faster or more scalable.

You pick up new tools quickly and prefer building rather than discussing.

You want a hands-on role where you can ship ideas into production-level workflows.

You thrive in a high-ownership environment with very little structure.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $112,000 — $140,000 USD