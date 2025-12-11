The Robotics Site Lead is responsible for the planning, overall execution, and long-term success of a new robotics data collection facility. This includes managing daily operations, leading a team of technical specialists and data associates, ensuring the quality and integrity of all data generated by the robotic systems, and serving as the primary on-site liaison for engineering and product teams. The ideal candidate is a hands-on leader with strong organizational, technical, and people management skills.
You will:
- Operational Leadership: Manage the day-to-day operations of the data factory site, ensuring continuous, high-volume data collection from a fleet of robots and/or robotic systems.
- Team Management: Recruit, onboard, train, evaluate, and mentor a team of Data Collection Specialists and all the supporting staff (technicians, supervisors, program managers). Schedule shift coverage and manage staffing to ensure the facility is fully operational at all times.
- Data Pipeline & Quality: Oversee the end-to-end data collection lifecycle, including task definition, sequencing, and execution. Implement strict quality checks to ensure data integrity and usability for Machine Learning (ML) and engineering teams.
- Robot Fleet Management: Ensure all on-site robotic hardware, sensors, and peripherals are fully functional, calibrated, and maintained. Guide a team of technicians in troubleshooting and resolving complex hardware or software issues as the first point of escalation.
- Process Optimization: Proactively identify and implement continuous process improvements, automation opportunities, and workflow efficiencies to enhance data throughput, quality, and operational safety (Kaizen, 6S methodologies).
- Stakeholder Communication: Act as the primary technical liaison between the on-site operations team and remote Engineering, ML, Product, and executive teams. Report on site performance, issues, data metrics, and improvement opportunities.
- Project Execution: Drive and track site-specific goals and key results (OKRs). Plan and execute new data collection campaigns, experiments, and product validation testing as directed by cross-functional partners.
- Safety & Compliance: Foster a culture of safety and ensure strict adherence to all site safety protocols, operational procedures, and data governance standards.
Ideally you'd have:
- Education: Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Industrial Engineering, Robotics, Electrical, Mechanical), Computer Science, Data Science, or a related technical field.
- Experience: 8+ years of experience in a high-volume manufacturing, operations, or technical laboratory environment, with a minimum of 2+ years in a lead or supervisory role managing a team of technical staff and/or production associates.
- Technical & Leadership Skills:
- Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate, and develop large-scale high-performing teams, including managed contractors.
- Hands-on experience in leading operations programs, optimizing processes, driving efficiency, productivity and quality outcomes.
- Basic knowledge of robotics systems (e.g., industrial/collaborative robots, AMRs, robot operating systems like ROS).
- Exceptional organizational and problem-solving skills, with a high level of dependability and initiative.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Spanish and English for the management of both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Nice to haves:
- Previous experience in leading an entire operation/program in manufacturing, product assembly, or warehouse logistics.
- Experience with Machine Learning (ML) or Data Annotation workflows, understanding the requirements for high-quality training datasets.
- Proficiency in at least one scripting language (e.g., Python) for automation, data parsing, and formatting.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.