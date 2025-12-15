Recruiter, International

About Scale

Scale’s mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. To build the best models, you need the best data—and Scale delivers exactly that. Our Generative AI Platform uses enterprise data to safely customize powerful foundation models, unlocking AI value across industries. The Scale Data Engine provides end-to-end capabilities for data collection, curation, annotation, model evaluation, safety, and optimization.

We power many of the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative systems through world-class RLHF, data generation, evaluation, and alignment. Leading technology companies (Microsoft, Meta), enterprises (Fox, Accenture), AI innovators (Cohere), and U.S. Government agencies (U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force) trust Scale to deliver the mission-critical data and infrastructure behind their AI initiatives.

About the Team

We are the strategic engine responsible for all non-Americas hiring, with a primary focus on building the critical talent pipeline for our fastest-growing teams: the International Public Sector and Enterprise, spanning Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

In this role, you will be a critical partner in scaling our International operations, focusing on high-priority, strategic roles across these key groups. If you are eager to work in a high-stakes, fast-paced environment where your recruiting efforts directly shape our global footprint and deliver the specialized talent needed for our biggest international growth opportunities, this role is for you.

What You’ll Do

As an International Recruiter, you will execute core talent acquisition strategy and directly influence the success of our international expansion

Be directly accountable for achieving quarterly hiring goals critical to the success of the International Public Sector and Enterprise teams during a pivotal phase of global business growth.

Partner with hiring managers and leadership across your stakeholder group, acting as a trusted advisor to help guide and execute complex international hiring strategies, confidently challenging assumptions and offering alternatives where necessary to maintain recruitment excellence and market realism.

Execute the core talent acquisition strategy to facilitate Scale AI’s expansion into new and existing international markets, focusing on securing specialized talent critical for global growth.

Take full ownership of the entire recruiting lifecycle for complex, hard-to-fill, specialized roles, from detailed job definition to offer negotiation and close.

Leverage recruiting metrics to proactively inform pipeline health and activity needs, analyzing performance against quarterly targets and presenting these insights to senior stakeholders to drive alignment.

Develop and execute advanced sourcing strategies to build robust, passive talent pipelines.

Foster deep, trust-based relationships with candidates, gaining a close understanding of their specific requirements, cultural fit, and long-term career concerns.

What We’re Looking For

4+ years of full-cycle recruiting experience in high-growth or highly technical environments.

of full-cycle recruiting experience in high-growth or highly technical environments. Proven success hiring software engineering, AI/ML, and/or product talent.

talent. Strong analytical capability—comfortable using data and insights to influence leaders and drive decisions.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills; able to clearly distill complex information.

Skilled negotiator with strong knowledge of today’s technical talent market.

Excellent organizational and stakeholder-management skills, including experience partnering with Director-level and above.

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years of full-cycle recruiting experience in a fast-paced, high-growth, or complex technical environment.

Proven experience managing a strategic requisition load, prioritizing quality, complexity, and strategic impact in your hiring.

Demonstrable success in international or multi-region hiring, particularly within the EMEA market, with an understanding of different labor market dynamics and competitive landscapes.

A strong business acumen and an eye for detail, caring equally about the qualitative fit of a candidate and the quantitative output of your pipeline.

The ability to build strong, trusting relationships with candidates, clients, and peers, and adeptness at influencing senior stakeholders.

A non-transactional focus, intently building genuine, long-term connections.