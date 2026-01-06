Growth Marketing Program Manager MX

Role Overview
Scale AI is hiring a Growth Marketing Program Manager to own and deliver growth initiatives across contributor acquisition and lifecycle. This role is responsible for turning growth priorities and emerging opportunities into executable programs that deliver measurable impact.
You will use AI tools daily as part of how you operate. This includes analyzing funnel performance, identifying underexplored growth opportunities, designing experiments, and accelerating decision making.
This role is ideal for someone who combines strong execution discipline with analytical judgment and is comfortable being accountable for outcomes in an ambiguous, fast moving environment.
What You Will Do
- Identifying an underpenetrated segment through funnel and cohort analysis, designing a targeted acquisition and onboarding motion, partnering with Operations and Product to support it, and scaling it into a repeatable playbook once ROI is validated.
- Diagnosing drop-offs in the contributor lifecycle using SQL and AI-assisted analysis, proposing and running a set of experiments to improve activation or retention, and coordinating execution across Growth and Engineering to ship the winning solution.
- Exploring a small acquisition channel or workflow, validating it through rapid experimentation, and determining whether it should be scaled, iterated, or shut down based on data and operational constraints.
- Taking a manual, error-prone growth process and redesigning it into a structured, measurable program that can run reliably at scale, using automation only where it meaningfully improves speed or quality.
Required Experience
- 3 to 5 years of experience in growth, product operations, strategy, consulting, or technical operations roles.
- Demonstrated ownership of complex initiatives that required cross functional coordination and delivery.
- Strong analytical capability with hands-on experience using SQL or Python to evaluate funnels, cohorts, and performance metrics.
- Comfort using modern AI tools as part of your daily workflow to accelerate analysis, planning, and execution.
- Ability to operate independently in ambiguous environments and make tradeoffs without perfect information.
- Clear communication skills and comfort driving alignment without formal authority.
Nice to Have
- Experience in the marketplace, on demand, or operations-heavy businesses.
- Familiarity with growth and data stacks such as Snowflake, Segment, Amplitude, or similar systems.
- Experience exploring and scaling niche user segments or non obvious growth channels.
- Strong intuition for experimentation, prioritization, and operational leverage.
Ideal Candidate Profile
- 3-5 years of experience on growth, product, or operations, or as a SWE.
- Prior experience with operations-heavy business models (e.g. on-demand, marketplace, logistics, supply chain)
- Strong technical background (a degree in STEM is ideal, and at minimum the role requires the ability to do data analytics using SQL or Python).
- Excellent problem-solving capabilities and a robust analytical approach, with the ability to leverage data to inform growth strategies (experience working on operational challenges or as a consultant is a plus).
- An entrepreneurial and high-ownership mindset. You are comfortable handling ambiguity and leading workstreams from end-to-end
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.