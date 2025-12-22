Staff Technical Program Manager, Security

Our Security team operates at the intersection of advanced machine learning systems, federal compliance, and high-growth technology execution. As a Staff Technical Program Manager, you will operate as a strategic partner to Security leadership—owning the “how” behind the organization’s most critical initiatives and shaping the operating model that allows Scale to move with startup velocity while meeting rigorous security and compliance standards. This role is designed for senior TPMs who thrive in ambiguity, influence without authority, and drive clarity across complex, cross-functional systems. You will serve as the connective tissue between strategy and execution, translating executive intent into scalable programs that span Commercial, Public Sector, and International Public Sector businesses. If you are motivated by leverage, systems thinking, and building durable mechanisms that outlast any single project, we’d love to hear from you.

You will:

Own the strategic planning and execution cadence for the Security organization, translating leadership priorities into durable roadmaps, milestones, and operating mechanisms.

Orchestrate high-impact, cross-functional programs requiring alignment across Security, IT, Legal, Compliance, Engineering, and Business Units.

Act as a force multiplier for Security leadership by driving prioritization, dependency management, and decision-making across a complex, matrixed environment.

Define and evolve how the broader company engages with Security, transforming ambiguity and friction into predictable, scalable engagement models.

Build executive-level dashboards, reporting, and narratives that provide real-time visibility into program health, risk, and resourcing tradeoffs.

Establish feedback loops across Security and partner organizations (Legal, HR, Finance, Engineering) to continuously improve execution quality and speed.

Drive alignment between security strategy and business outcomes across both Commercial and Public Sector environments.

Ensure Scale’s security programs align with industry standards and regulatory frameworks while maintaining operational velocity.

Ideally you’d have:

8+ years of experience in Technical Program Management, Engineering Operations, or a closely related technical field, with demonstrated Staff-level scope and ownership.

Significant experience working within or alongside Information Security, Infrastructure, or Compliance organizations.

A proven ability to operate in dual-use environments, balancing commercial SaaS delivery with Public Sector and federal compliance requirements.

Deep familiarity with frameworks such as FedRAMP, DoD SRG IL5/IL6, SOC 2, and NIST 800-53, including the engineering effort required to implement them.

Strong technical fluency, enabling effective partnership with senior engineers on cloud infrastructure (AWS), identity systems, and secure SDLC practices.

Demonstrated ability to influence Director- and Executive-level stakeholders without direct managerial authority.

Experience managing complex operational budgets, vendor relationships, and cross-organizational dependencies.

A systems-thinking mindset: you build mechanisms, not just plans, and optimize for long-term leverage over short-term wins.

Strong analytical capabilities, with experience using tools such as SQL, Jira, or BI platforms to inform strategy and execution.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with a track record of producing clear, executive-level artifacts.

Comfort working closely with Legal and Finance on contracts, risk decisions, and operational tradeoffs.

Nice-to-haves:

Experience supporting or scaling AI and Machine Learning systems.

Background in high-growth or hyper-scaling technology companies.

Current or previous U.S. Security Clearance.

Hands-on experience with SQL or other database technologies for large-scale data analysis.

Experience securing AWS-based cloud environments.

Prior experience in security or technical consulting roles.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $228,800 — $286,000 USD The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $228,800 — $286,000 USD The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Hawaii/St. Louis/Suffolk is: $205,700 — $257,400 USD