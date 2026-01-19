Scale is at the forefront of the AI revolution, working with some of the largest companies in the world to unlock the potential of Generative AI for their business.
We develop bespoke solutions that leverage our customer’s proprietary data and expertise to transform their businesses with AI. We work with them to understand the biggest levers for their business and then forward deploy with their teams to build cutting edge solutions. The applications we build are powered by the Scale GenAI Platform, a full stack product to build, test and deploy cutting edge agents.
Some examples of GenAI applications we build are:
- Content-generation systems that enable sales teams to be more effective and efficient.
- Highly customized wealth management copilots that make advisors more effective by helping them tap into their knowledge bases quickly and accurately.
- Text2SQL business intelligence applications to make analysts more efficient and embed a culture of data-driven decision-making.
We are seeking an experienced product manager to join our team and play a pivotal role in building AI solutions with and for our customers. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of software engineering principles and practices and deep experience with ML/AI application development. You will be responsible for owning large AI projects for one or many customers.
You will:
- Develop enterprise grade solutions that leverage cutting edge AI to drive business value at world class companies across many industries.
- Work with executives at Scale and our customers to determine and execute the product strategy of the business.
- Own end-to-end product development by understanding customer pain points, defining product requirements, managing development, testing, and launches.
- Lead cross-functional teams including engineering, product design, operations, marketing, go-to-market and finance.
- Develop a point of view and execute on turning the solutions we build into repeatable software that we can commercialize across the industry.
Ideally you’d have:
- Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience
- 4+ years of experience in building ML-powered products, experience in enterprise-facing products is a plus
- Strong understanding of generative AI technologies and their applications in enterprise settings
- Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with high ambiguity
- Exceptional leadership, presentation and communication skills with the ability to influence cross-functional teams
- Some coding experience (Python)
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
