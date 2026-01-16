Product Manager, Contributor Quality and Enablement

Scale AI is a 2-sided marketplace. On the demand side we have customers that need labeled data to train their AI models or AI applications. On the supply side we have millions of contributors distributed worldwide.

The biggest business problem we currently face is: identifying the right contributors from across the globe to complete tasks on a specific project. Identifying the right users enables us to deliver higher quality data to our customers sooner, with less waste.

You will build products and systems to:

Identify the right contributors to staff on each project

Identify the right contributors to review tasks completed by other users

Train contributors to understand what a good vs. bad task deliverable looks like

About the Role:

Scale operates a global marketplace for talent, working with Contributors in over 100 countries.





Today, each project we have with a customer operates in a very bespoke style. We need to standardize data across all projects and centrally predict which contributors will succeed sooner.

This will affect the experience all new and existing contributors will have

This is a highly cross functional role that will involve working with:

Dedicated Eng, design and data science staffing + PMs across the org



ML researchers to build models to predict which CBs will succeed



Operators who run our projects and have hands on experience on what’s worked for them



Other enablement functions as we create course content

You will:

Understand our business, customer experience and ecosystem position

Set the product strategy for the contributor quality & enablement team including running several experiments in parallel

Develop and execute a data-driven, contributor-focused product roadmap through close collaboration with senior leadership, Operations, Data Science, Analytics, Design, and Engineering while balancing business needs.

Translate customer and internal-user needs into clear, well-defined functional and technical requirements backed by data analysis and deep understanding of our users

Guide and interface closely with data analysis and engineering teams to define scope, review and refine technical capabilities, prioritize projects for release, and define new opportunities.

Build long-term instrumentation, monitoring, and evaluation capabilities for product performance, tracking, and to create product insights.

Establish business cases and projected return on investment to identify and prioritize opportunities

Partner with Finance and Business Leaders to manage the impact on the profitability of the overall business.

Ideally, you’d have:

5-8 years of experience in Product Management in the tech industry

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, capable of influencing across technical and non-technical audiences to drive strategic outcomes.

Treat contributors as valued customers especially as the % experts increases and datasets get more specialized and complex

Strong business acumen and analytical experience, with demonstrated success in defining emerging or ambiguous user behaviors and driving continuous iteration in high-uncertainty environments.

Nice-to-have:

Experienced in building scalable decision systems, partnering cross-functionally with policy, data science, and operations to enhance user protection and model reliability



Experience working on EdTech or roles that require working closely with Ops (generally with several internal tools)



Strong understanding of the AI market and willingness to stay at the cutting edge. Deep understanding of modelling workflows, including data labeling, model training, inference, and deployment, with the ability to translate technical concepts into actionable product strategies.



Experience building products from the ground up, seeing them through the scaling journey of a business, and dogfooding to understand the users’ perspective

Bachelor’s or advanced degree in a quantitative, engineering, or related discipline, with strong comfort in engaging deeply with technical and data-driven problem spaces.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $206,800 — $258,500 USD