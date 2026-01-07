The Enterprise Account Executive will report to the Director of Enterprise GTM and will own revenue growth across a portfolio of Scale AI’s largest and most strategic enterprise customers. This role is focused on selling complex, highly technical AI solutions into F500 organizations, partnering with executive, technical, and operational stakeholders to drive long-term value and expansion.

You will be responsible for full-cycle enterprise sales - from prospecting and deal strategy through close, renewal, and expansion - while serving as the quarterback across internal teams including Solutions Engineering, Product, Research, and Operations. This role requires strong ownership, executive presence, and the ability to navigate multi-stakeholder enterprise buying processes in a fast-paced environment.

You Will:

Own and drive relationships with Scale’s largest and most complex Fortune 500 prospects and customers

Build trusted relationships with executive, technical, and operational stakeholders across multiple business units

Develop and execute comprehensive account strategies to drive net-new revenue, expansion, and long-term partnerships

Lead strategic deal planning and mutual close plans across new business, renewals, and expansions

Partner closely with Solutions Engineering and Product teams to deliver compelling, technically credible value propositions

Act as the voice of the customer internally, influencing product roadmap, research priorities, and delivery execution

Maintain deep understanding of customer business goals, AI maturity, and industry trends to proactively identify opportunities

Consistently communicate account health, pipeline, and forecast accuracy using Salesforce, Clari, and related tools

Thrive in a fast-moving, multi-threaded environment while maintaining strong attention to detail and prioritization

Ideally, You Will Have:

8+ years of enterprise sales or account management experience, including 2+ years selling deeply technical solutions to both business and technical audiences

A proven track record of closing and expanding large, complex enterprise deals

Demonstrated success consistently achieving or exceeding quota in enterprise sales roles

Experience building and executing long-term account strategies to drive sustained revenue growth

Strong ability to lead enterprise renewal processes from strategy through close

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with comfort presenting to executive audiences

Strong command of enterprise sales processes and systems (Salesforce, Clari, Outreach, Slack)

A consultative, customer-first mindset with the ability to influence cross-functional internal teams

Experience developing executive-level materials and business cases

Strong project management, organizational skills, and attention to detail

Technical background or strong technical curiosity highly valued, especially familiarity with AI, ML, or data platforms

Sales Commission: This role is eligible to earn commissions.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $147,000 — $183,750 USD