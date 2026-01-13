Senior Director and AGC, Product Legal (Privacy, IP, Employment)

About Scale AI

Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that trust in AI is earned with high-quality data for training, fine-tuning, and evaluating AI systems. Our products are transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our customers are the world’s most innovative model developers and enterprise and public sector entities looking to apply AI in their organizations.

About the Opportunity

Scale is seeking an exceptional attorney to lead and manage the Product Legal team, which includes product lawyers with specialized expertise in privacy, intellectual property, and labor and employment law. You will oversee Scale's global privacy program, intellectual property portfolio, and employment law strategy while serving as a trusted advisor to senior product, engineering, and operations executives.

This role requires building strong relationships across the organization and creating scalable systems and processes to support business goals. You will advise stakeholders on developing and launching AI products to mitigate risk and maintain compliance in a fast-moving environment, particularly in light of AI advancements, while promoting business flexibility. This role reports directly to the General Counsel.

About You

The successful candidate:

Brings experience as a trusted legal advisor to senior product, engineering, and operations executivesExcels at translating complex legal requirements into actionable business strategies and designing scalable frameworksIs energized by building and leading high-performing teams while driving impact at the forefront of AI innovationPossesses strong cross-functional coordination skills to stay current on business activities and future plansHas a strong understanding of privacy, IP, and employment laws and can deftly apply legal requirements to facilitate product development and process implementation.

Core Responsibilities

Strategic Leadership:

Lead and manage the Product Legal team, developing talent and creating scalable legal support systems across privacy, IP, and employment lawServe as trusted advisor to senior executives on product development, regulatory compliance, and strategic business initiativesLead product legal strategy embedding compliance by design and advancing creative, business-forward solutions

Product Counsel:

Advise throughout the product development lifecycle on privacy, IP, employment, regulatory compliance, and risk managementPartner with Product, Engineering, Research, Operations, and Security teams to future-proof strategic initiatives involving AI development, customer data, and global contributor networksDevelop creative solutions for how legal frameworks can support new products and customer experiences in AI

Team Leadership & Specialized Counsel:

Lead the team of specialized counsel in privacy, IP, and labor and employment law who oversee Scale's global privacy program, manage the worldwide IP portfolio, and direct labor and employment law strategyEmbed compliance into product development by design, including GDPR, CCPA, AI regulations, worker classification, and global labor standards

Team Development & Operations:

Create career development opportunities and foster a collaborative cultureCreate scalable processes, templates, and self-service resources to support rapid company growthDevelop training programs on privacy, IP, and employment law to enhance Scale's compliance cultureEstablish metrics and reporting to demonstrate legal team impact and business value

Qualifications:

Experience: 15+ years of legal experience with deep expertise in at least two of the following areas: Privacy, Intellectual Property, Employment Law, Product Counsel, or Regulatory Compliance, with experience advising throughout the product development lifecycle.

Leadership: Proven track record of building, managing, and developing successful legal teams with demonstrated ability to mentor and grow talent.

Education: JD and active membership in at least one U.S. state bar (California preferred) in good standing.

Strategic Thinking: Ability to think strategically at a high level and from deep in the details to drive complex problem-solving and develop creative, business-forward solutions.

Risk Calibration: Ability to calibrate risk, distinguish business from legal risk, and communicate clearly to executive, business, and technical audiences, building trusted executive relationships.

Execution: Track record of successful implementation of cross-functional strategy and creation of scalable systems and processes to promote efficient organizational growth.

Regulatory Expertise: Experience in US and international privacy, IP, and employment regulatory frameworks with ability to translate multi-jurisdictional requirements into practical legal guidance.

Collaboration: Roll-up-your-sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small with a low-ego, collaborative approach and outstanding client service focus.

Technical Fluency: Deep interest in artificial intelligence, generative AI, and machine learning technology, with ability to engage effectively with technical teams on complex engineering and product issues.

Agility & Organization: Ability to think quickly and manage evolving priorities in a fast-paced environment with excellent organizational and communication skills.

Professional Judgment: Outstanding professional judgment, team player with a positive attitude, and passion for solving problems.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $348,600 — $435,750 USD