Scale is a rapidly growing, venture-backed Series E startup that is changing the way the U.S. government builds AI applications. We are looking for a creative, customer-facing technical leader to define and execute the technical strategy for our Public Sector business.

As the Head of Solutions Engineering for Public Sector, you will be a player-coach and a key stakeholder in our long-term Federal Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy and engineering organization. You will lead, mentor, and scale a team of world-class Solutions Engineers who serve as the bridge between Scale’s cutting-edge AI technology and the critical mission sets of the U.S. government.

You will ensure that our customers' first experiences with Scale's technology are flawless, leading prospective agencies through pre-sales pilots with the goal of getting to a “Product Yes.” Simultaneously, you will partner closely with our Federal Engineering and Product teams to refine Scale’s larger federal product roadmap, translating the needs of warfighters and civilian analysts into deployable software features.

You will:

Build and Lead the Organization: Hire, mentor, and grow a high-performing Public Sector Solutions Engineering team. You will be responsible for designing the career path, compensation models, and leveling for the team while providing direct coaching on a day-to-day basis.

Ideally you’d have:

Leadership Experience: 8+ years of experience in Solutions Engineering or Technical Consulting, with significant time spent in a leadership capacity managing teams.

Nice to haves:

Growth Stage Experience: Prior experience scaling technical teams during periods of rapid growth or within a consumption-based developer platform.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $185,679 — $232,099 USD