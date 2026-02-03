Scale is a rapidly growing, venture-backed Series E startup that is changing the way the U.S. government builds AI applications. We are looking for a creative, customer-facing technical leader to define and execute the technical strategy for our Public Sector business.
As the Head of Solutions Engineering for Public Sector, you will be a player-coach and a key stakeholder in our long-term Federal Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy and engineering organization. You will lead, mentor, and scale a team of world-class Solutions Engineers who serve as the bridge between Scale’s cutting-edge AI technology and the critical mission sets of the U.S. government.
You will ensure that our customers' first experiences with Scale's technology are flawless, leading prospective agencies through pre-sales pilots with the goal of getting to a “Product Yes.” Simultaneously, you will partner closely with our Federal Engineering and Product teams to refine Scale’s larger federal product roadmap, translating the needs of warfighters and civilian analysts into deployable software features.
You will:
- Build and Lead the Organization: Hire, mentor, and grow a high-performing Public Sector Solutions Engineering team. You will be responsible for designing the career path, compensation models, and leveling for the team while providing direct coaching on a day-to-day basis.
- Drive Technical Strategy: Define the technical GTM strategy for the Public Sector. Determine how to deploy resources effectively to close new business and expand the Scale footprint within existing agencies (DoD, IC, and Civilian).
- Executive Execution: Act as a player-coach. Be ready to roll up your sleeves to prioritize and develop product demonstrations for high-stakes meetings—from senior government executives to technical analysts.
- Influence Product: Partner with Federal Engineering and Product leadership to deliver customer pilots according to mission requirements. You will be the voice of the customer, balancing specific requirements with recommendations for new AI/ML approaches.
- Evangelize Scale: Represent Scale’s platform and technology capabilities at major industry events, executive briefings, and ecosystem forums.
- Operationalize Excellence: Design, develop, and maintain playbooks, demos, and other tools for executing successful, efficient pilots in secure environments.
- Champion AI/ML Innovation: Leverage deep technical expertise in AI/ML, Computer Vision, and geospatial data to bridge the gap between complex mission requirements and Scale’s cutting-edge product capabilities.
- Ability to travel 20% of the time
Ideally you’d have:
- Leadership Experience: 8+ years of experience in Solutions Engineering or Technical Consulting, with significant time spent in a leadership capacity managing teams.
- Technical Background: Strong engineering background, preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, or other quantitative fields. Proficiency in languages such as Python or Javascript is required.
- Public Sector Expertise: Deep understanding of federal mission sets, strategic objectives, and the unique challenges of deploying software in government environments.
- Clearance: Active Top Secret clearance.
- Strategic Mindset: Proven track record of strategic planning and advising non-technical sales teams.
- Communication Skills: A world-class communicator with a high degree of technical credibility when speaking with everyone from front-line engineers to C-level executives and General Officers.
- Agility: A strong desire to help build a business in an extremely fast-paced environment. You must be at ease with technology, able to quickly pick up new tech stacks, and troubleshoot on the fly.
- Travel: Ability to travel x% of the time.
- Advanced Clearance: Active TS Clearance
Nice to haves:
- Growth Stage Experience: Prior experience scaling technical teams during periods of rapid growth or within a consumption-based developer platform.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
