Product Marketing Manager, Public Sector

At Scale, we develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. As a PMM for the US Public Sector, you will be at the forefront of this mission, where we help the Department of War and other agencies build and deploy AI applications that deliver real impact on national security.
Scale’s product marketing team is responsible for developing and executing strategies that drive awareness and engagement for Scale’s offerings amongst our core audiences. We take a data-driven approach to understand our customers’ needs and challenges, ensuring that their voices are reflected in product development and messaging. We then partner closely with product, engineering, research, sales, comms, and the broader marketing team to create a cohesive customer experience across all our channels.
As a Product Marketing Manager for our US Public Sector offerings, you will be responsible for developing and optimizing messaging, collateral, and content to ensure that it resonates with core buyers. The ideal candidate combines strategic thinking with hands-on execution.
You will:
- Help drive the GTM strategy for Scale’s PubSec portfolio, translating complex AI/ML capabilities into a compelling narrative that moves the needle for government decision-makers
- Support the creation of case studies highlighting customer success
- Help coordinate the planning and execution of product and feature launches and campaigns
- Develop high-impact content, from keynote decks to technical whitepapers, that position Scale as the definitive leader in government AI
- Manage the digital footprint for our PubSec offerings, including our website and marketplace listings
- Collaborate with Scale’s product, sales, field marketing, and communications teams to develop strategies for brand awareness and advancing opportunities
- Identify emerging defense and civilian trends to proactively shape our product roadmap and messaging before the customer knows they need it
Ideally, you’d have:
- 4+ years of experience in product marketing, particularly in B2G public sector environments
- Proven ability to thrive in a high-velocity environment where you are expected to 'punch above your weight' and execute with autonomy
- Deep intuition for AI/ML technology, with the ability to bridge the gap between highly technical engineering teams and non-technical government leadership
- Understanding of the US federal government and national security environments, including familiarity with compliance standards (e.g., FedRAMP, IL5/6, SRG).
- Excellent written and verbal communication, problem-solving, storytelling, and analysis skills
- Ability to influence at all levels, including executive, and to work across functions
- An outstanding level of attention to detail
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
