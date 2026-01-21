Product Marketing Manager, Public Sector

At Scale, we develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. As a PMM for the US Public Sector, you will be at the forefront of this mission, where we help the Department of War and other agencies build and deploy AI applications that deliver real impact on national security.

Scale’s product marketing team is responsible for developing and executing strategies that drive awareness and engagement for Scale’s offerings amongst our core audiences. We take a data-driven approach to understand our customers’ needs and challenges, ensuring that their voices are reflected in product development and messaging. We then partner closely with product, engineering, research, sales, comms, and the broader marketing team to create a cohesive customer experience across all our channels.

As a Product Marketing Manager for our US Public Sector offerings, you will be responsible for developing and optimizing messaging, collateral, and content to ensure that it resonates with core buyers. The ideal candidate combines strategic thinking with hands-on execution.

You will:

Help drive the GTM strategy for Scale’s PubSec portfolio, translating complex AI/ML capabilities into a compelling narrative that moves the needle for government decision-makers

Support the creation of case studies highlighting customer success

Help coordinate the planning and execution of product and feature launches and campaigns

Develop high-impact content, from keynote decks to technical whitepapers, that position Scale as the definitive leader in government AI

Manage the digital footprint for our PubSec offerings, including our website and marketplace listings

Collaborate with Scale’s product, sales, field marketing, and communications teams to develop strategies for brand awareness and advancing opportunities

Identify emerging defense and civilian trends to proactively shape our product roadmap and messaging before the customer knows they need it

Ideally, you’d have:

4+ years of experience in product marketing, particularly in B2G public sector environments

Proven ability to thrive in a high-velocity environment where you are expected to 'punch above your weight' and execute with autonomy

Deep intuition for AI/ML technology, with the ability to bridge the gap between highly technical engineering teams and non-technical government leadership

Understanding of the US federal government and national security environments, including familiarity with compliance standards (e.g., FedRAMP, IL5/6, SRG).

Excellent written and verbal communication, problem-solving, storytelling, and analysis skills

Ability to influence at all levels, including executive, and to work across functions

An outstanding level of attention to detail

Nice to haves:

Experience marketing AI products or services

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $154,000 — $193,600 USD