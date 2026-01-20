Commercial Lead, Qatar

Scale AI is seeking an exceptional Country Lead to spearhead its expansion and growth in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As our first employee in the country, you will play a pivotal role in establishing Scale AI's presence, building our business from the ground up, and driving our success in this market.

As the country lead for Scale AI, you will have the unique opportunity to shape our presence in UAE and contribute to our global growth. You'll work closely with our executive team and have the autonomy to make critical decisions that will impact the company's success in this market. This role will report directly to the Head of EMEA and work closely with the Head of International.

You will:

Develop and execute a comprehensive market entry strategy for Scale AI in UAE

Identify and secure new business opportunities, focusing on high-value deals to fund future team growth

Build and nurture relationships with senior stakeholders, including potential clients, partners, and government officials

Be an excellent ambassador for Scale AI in UAE

Represent Scale AI at industry events, conferences, and networking opportunities

Hire and lead a high-performing team as the business grows

Collaborate with global teams to ensure alignment with Scale AI's overall strategy and goals

Manage the country growth strategy, setting and achieving ambitious growth targets

Stay informed about local market trends, the competitive landscape, and regulatory environment.

Build an incredibly strong network of senior level Scale supporters.

Establish a UAE presence for ScaleAI and build a strong reputation as a market leader in enterprise and public sector AI.

Set the foundations to turn the UAE into a key strategic market for the company.

Ideally, you’d have:

7+ years of experience in business development, strategy, growth, or general management roles in UAE

Proven track record of driving business growth and closing significant deals

Extensive network within the country's tech and business ecosystem

Strong understanding of the AI and machine learning landscape

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Entrepreneurial mindset with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, juggling multiple stakeholders across different time zones

Fluency in Arabic and English

Nice to haves:

Experience in a startup or high-growth tech company

Background in AI, machine learning, or related fields

MBA or advanced degree in a relevant field

Experience in building and leading teams

Additional Details:

This position may require occasional travel across the EMEA region, and will be based in the UAE. The role is primarily office-based with standard working hours.

If you're a well-connected, results-driven leader with a passion for technology and a desire to build something extraordinary, we want to hear from you. Join us in revolutionising the AI industry and making a lasting impact in the UAE. Please reach out to jacqueline.avalos@scale.com with your CV and covering letter to apply.