Commercial Lead, Qatar

Scale AI is seeking an exceptional Country Lead to spearhead its expansion and growth in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As our first employee in the country, you will play a pivotal role in establishing Scale AI's presence, building our business from the ground up, and driving our success in this market.
As the country lead for Scale AI, you will have the unique opportunity to shape our presence in UAE and contribute to our global growth. You'll work closely with our executive team and have the autonomy to make critical decisions that will impact the company's success in this market. This role will report directly to the Head of EMEA and work closely with the Head of International.
You will:
- Develop and execute a comprehensive market entry strategy for Scale AI in UAE
- Identify and secure new business opportunities, focusing on high-value deals to fund future team growth
- Build and nurture relationships with senior stakeholders, including potential clients, partners, and government officials
- Be an excellent ambassador for Scale AI in UAE
- Represent Scale AI at industry events, conferences, and networking opportunities
- Hire and lead a high-performing team as the business grows
- Collaborate with global teams to ensure alignment with Scale AI's overall strategy and goals
- Manage the country growth strategy, setting and achieving ambitious growth targets
- Stay informed about local market trends, the competitive landscape, and regulatory environment.
- Build an incredibly strong network of senior level Scale supporters.
- Establish a UAE presence for ScaleAI and build a strong reputation as a market leader in enterprise and public sector AI.
- Set the foundations to turn the UAE into a key strategic market for the company.
Ideally, you’d have:
- 7+ years of experience in business development, strategy, growth, or general management roles in UAE
- Proven track record of driving business growth and closing significant deals
- Extensive network within the country's tech and business ecosystem
- Strong understanding of the AI and machine learning landscape
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Entrepreneurial mindset with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, juggling multiple stakeholders across different time zones
- Fluency in Arabic and English
Nice to haves:
- Experience in a startup or high-growth tech company
- Background in AI, machine learning, or related fields
- MBA or advanced degree in a relevant field
- Experience in building and leading teams
- Additional Details:
This position may require occasional travel across the EMEA region, and will be based in the UAE. The role is primarily office-based with standard working hours.
If you're a well-connected, results-driven leader with a passion for technology and a desire to build something extraordinary, we want to hear from you. Join us in revolutionising the AI industry and making a lasting impact in the UAE. Please reach out to jacqueline.avalos@scale.com with your CV and covering letter to apply.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
