Head of Strategic Partnerships
Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid), New York City, NY (Hybrid)
Reports to: VP of Sales, Enterprise
About Scale AI
Our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. The Enterprise AI business delivers performant, reliable, and production-grade AI applications to enterprises across all industries by providing Generative AI expertise and infrastructure.
The Role
Scale is looking for a seasoned world-class leader and operator to architect and expand our partnership ecosystem and transform how Scale goes to market globally. This leader will build high-impact relationships with world-class partners, including technology partners, hyperscalers, and professional services firms, to accelerate the development of AI applications with Scale.
We are looking for a revenue-minded leader to own and turn our partnership program into a massive force multiplier for our Enterprise business. The leader should be able to balance the high-level strategy with the operational rigor required to drive and expand revenue through partners. You will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating, negotiating and executing partnerships that span go-to-market, technology, and other strategic areas.
This is a highly cross-functional role, as you will collaborate across internal teams including product, engineering, finance, legal, marketing and operations.
You Will
- Shape and deliver a comprehensive strategic vision and roadmap for our Enterprise partnerships program
- Build deep relationships with C-level executives at current and potential partners, including technology platforms, global systems integrators, hyperscalers, professional services firms, and more
- Structure and execute strategic and complex negotiations to completion, engaging cross-functional teams and ensuring alignment across teams on deal terms
- Develop the internal infrastructure, including technical enablement, to ensure seamless collaboration between Scale and partner teams, including the right incentive structures to align internal priorities with partner goals and investments.
- Generate significant top-of-funnel business through the partnership channel with revenue accountability towards Scale-wide and Enterprise-specific goals
- Identify and co-develop value propositions and vertical-specific solutions with key partners to solve complex industry challenges
- Work closely with Product and Engineering to ensure our partner requirements are reflected in product roadmaps
- Drive post-contract accountability by managing implementation and ensuring cross-functional alignment and execution
- Build a world-class organization and operating model, which includes hiring, mentoring, and leading a highly effective team that collaborates on and leads cross-functional initiatives
- You will be measured by your ability to (1) drive revenue (2) influence product roadmap for new revenue streams and (3) evolve our partnership ecosystem
Ideally you'll have
- 12+ years of experience in revenue-carrying business development, strategic partnerships, partner management, or similar roles at a technology company or payments company
- Bachelor's Degree required
- Proven track record of building relationships with and influencing stakeholders at the most senior levels of organization(s)
- Demonstrated success of building a high-value go-to-market and tech partnership organization, with a deep understanding of channel sales and how to build ecosystem growth models
- Strong sense of responsibility, entrepreneurial drive, and an ability to inspire
- Proactive and comfortable with some ambiguity
- Comfort in navigating in a highly matrixed organization, working cross functionally, leading strategic initiatives and exercising influence
- Analytical mindset and track record of using data to inform strategy
Sales Commission: This role is eligible to earn commissions.
The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $168,000.00 - $210,000.00. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
