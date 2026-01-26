Robotics Product Manager

About the Role
The next frontier for AI is the physical world. At Scale, we're pioneering this shift, moving artificial intelligence from digital spaces into robotics and autonomous systems. We’re looking for an experienced Product Manager to help us build the data platform that will power the future of physical AI and shape the roadmap of our robotics products.
You’ll work directly with Scale’s most important customers and their leading researchers, representing Scale as the technical expert for your products and influencing both internal and external roadmaps.
The ideal candidate brings together a strong entrepreneurial & go-to-market mindset, technical depth with operational rigor, and a sense for physical AI research, enabling them to get in front of technical stakeholders to drive mission-critical outcomes.
You Will
- Own the roadmap for your robotics data product, setting product direction and driving execution across engineering, operations, and go-to-market teams
- Build technical partnerships with research teams at leading physical AI labs, identifying insights that shape new product lines and competitive strategies for your vertical
- Design, experiment with, and deliver high-quality data pipelines, tooling, and evaluation frameworks that advance physical AI
- Collaborate cross-functionally, influencing business priorities and diving in the weeds of research, operations, and customer interaction
- Travel ~15% of the time to meet customers, attend conferences, and visit our global data operations
You Have
- An entrepreneurial mindset - you are a builder excited by ambiguity and motivated to rapidly grow your product
- Strong customer intuition and the ability to translate technical requirements into impactful product decisions
- Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to influence cross-functional teams
- Bias for action and comfort wearing multiple hats and operating in fast-moving environments
- Experience with robot policies, vision-language-action models, and/or language-conditioned imitation learning
- 3+ years of experience in product management or a customer-facing role
- A degree in Robotics or a related quantitative field (Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc.)
Nice to Have
- Ph.D. in Robotics or a related quantitative field (Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc.) OR a Master’s degree with 3+ years of equivalent professional experience in an applied research setting.
- Experience with Typescript, React, Python and/or MongoDB
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
