Robotics Product Manager

About the Role

The next frontier for AI is the physical world. At Scale, we're pioneering this shift, moving artificial intelligence from digital spaces into robotics and autonomous systems. We’re looking for an experienced Product Manager to help us build the data platform that will power the future of physical AI and shape the roadmap of our robotics products.

You’ll work directly with Scale’s most important customers and their leading researchers, representing Scale as the technical expert for your products and influencing both internal and external roadmaps.

The ideal candidate brings together a strong entrepreneurial & go-to-market mindset, technical depth with operational rigor, and a sense for physical AI research, enabling them to get in front of technical stakeholders to drive mission-critical outcomes.

You Will

Own the roadmap for your robotics data product, setting product direction and driving execution across engineering, operations, and go-to-market teams

Build technical partnerships with research teams at leading physical AI labs, identifying insights that shape new product lines and competitive strategies for your vertical

Design, experiment with, and deliver high-quality data pipelines, tooling, and evaluation frameworks that advance physical AI

Collaborate cross-functionally, influencing business priorities and diving in the weeds of research, operations, and customer interaction

Travel ~15% of the time to meet customers, attend conferences, and visit our global data operations

You Have

An entrepreneurial mindset - you are a builder excited by ambiguity and motivated to rapidly grow your product

Strong customer intuition and the ability to translate technical requirements into impactful product decisions

Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to influence cross-functional teams

Bias for action and comfort wearing multiple hats and operating in fast-moving environments

Experience with robot policies, vision-language-action models, and/or language-conditioned imitation learning

3+ years of experience in product management or a customer-facing role

A degree in Robotics or a related quantitative field (Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc.)

Nice to Have

Ph.D. in Robotics or a related quantitative field (Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc.) OR a Master’s degree with 3+ years of equivalent professional experience in an applied research setting.

Experience with Typescript, React, Python and/or MongoDB

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $171,600 — $214,500 USD