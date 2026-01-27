Scale’s Public Sector business is growing, and we are seeking a driven Sales Manager, Public Sector to support expansion across Federal and Intelligence customers. In this role, you will be responsible for managing and growing a set of Public Sector accounts while leading a small, high-performing team focused on account execution, renewals, and expansion. You will work closely with Sales, Solutions Engineering, Product, and Delivery teams to help government customers successfully adopt and scale AI/ML solutions.

This role is ideal for a hands-on, customer-facing leader who enjoys operating as a player-coach - owning accounts directly while developing the skills and effectiveness of their team.

Your leadership will focus on execution, consistency, and repeatability - helping translate broader GTM strategy into actionable account plans, reliable pipeline growth, and strong customer satisfaction. You will collaborate closely with senior sales leadership and cross-functional partners to surface customer insights, inform product feedback, and continuously improve how Scale supports public sector customers.

You will:

Manage and grow a portfolio of Public Sector accounts across Intelligence and Federal Law Enforcement customers.

Lead and mentor a small team (typically 4–8) of customer-facing professionals, including Deployment Strategists, Solution Engineers, or related roles.

Own account planning, renewals, and expansion motions, partnering with Account Executives to support upsells and long-term growth.

Build and maintain strong relationships with government stakeholders, serving as a primary point of contact for day-to-day engagement and execution.

Support the development and submission of proposals and responses to government solicitations in partnership with proposal and technical teams.

Coordinate internal resources across Sales, Product, Engineering, and Delivery to ensure successful customer outcomes.

Track and manage account health, pipeline, and forecast accuracy, ensuring timely follow-up and deal progression.

Gather customer feedback and insights to inform product improvements and GTM execution.

Gather customer feedback and insights to inform product improvements and GTM execution. Represent Scale in customer meetings, reviews, and select industry events as needed.





We’re looking for someone who has:

7–10 years of professional experience, including time in a customer-facing role such as technical program management, engagement management, solutions delivery, or government programs.

Experience supporting or growing government technology programs, either in industry or within government.

Prior people management experience or demonstrated mentorship/leadership responsibility.

A strong track record of managing client relationships and supporting account growth.

Comfort working cross-functionally in fast-paced, ambiguous environments.

A technical foundation or familiarity with AI/ML concepts (education or professional experience in CS, engineering, statistics, or related fields is a plus).

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with experience engaging senior customer stakeholders.

Structured, analytical problem-solving skills and strong organizational habits across multiple workstreams.



Sales Commission: This role is eligible to earn commissions.

The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is [ ]. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.



Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $198,030 — $247,538 USD