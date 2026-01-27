Scale’s Public Sector business is growing, and we are seeking a driven Sales Manager, Public Sector to support expansion across Federal and Intelligence customers. In this role, you will be responsible for managing and growing a set of Public Sector accounts while leading a small, high-performing team focused on account execution, renewals, and expansion. You will work closely with Sales, Solutions Engineering, Product, and Delivery teams to help government customers successfully adopt and scale AI/ML solutions.
This role is ideal for a hands-on, customer-facing leader who enjoys operating as a player-coach - owning accounts directly while developing the skills and effectiveness of their team.
Your leadership will focus on execution, consistency, and repeatability - helping translate broader GTM strategy into actionable account plans, reliable pipeline growth, and strong customer satisfaction. You will collaborate closely with senior sales leadership and cross-functional partners to surface customer insights, inform product feedback, and continuously improve how Scale supports public sector customers.
You will:
- Manage and grow a portfolio of Public Sector accounts across Intelligence and Federal Law Enforcement customers.
- Lead and mentor a small team (typically 4–8) of customer-facing professionals, including Deployment Strategists, Solution Engineers, or related roles.
- Own account planning, renewals, and expansion motions, partnering with Account Executives to support upsells and long-term growth.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with government stakeholders, serving as a primary point of contact for day-to-day engagement and execution.
- Support the development and submission of proposals and responses to government solicitations in partnership with proposal and technical teams.
- Coordinate internal resources across Sales, Product, Engineering, and Delivery to ensure successful customer outcomes.
- Track and manage account health, pipeline, and forecast accuracy, ensuring timely follow-up and deal progression.
Gather customer feedback and insights to inform product improvements and GTM execution.
- Represent Scale in customer meetings, reviews, and select industry events as needed.
We’re looking for someone who has:
- 7–10 years of professional experience, including time in a customer-facing role such as technical program management, engagement management, solutions delivery, or government programs.
- Experience supporting or growing government technology programs, either in industry or within government.
- Prior people management experience or demonstrated mentorship/leadership responsibility.
- A strong track record of managing client relationships and supporting account growth.
- Comfort working cross-functionally in fast-paced, ambiguous environments.
- A technical foundation or familiarity with AI/ML concepts (education or professional experience in CS, engineering, statistics, or related fields is a plus).
- Strong written and verbal communication skills, with experience engaging senior customer stakeholders.
Structured, analytical problem-solving skills and strong organizational habits across multiple workstreams.
Sales Commission: This role is eligible to earn commissions.
The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is [ ]. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.