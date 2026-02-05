Site Operations Manager, Robotics

Scale AI is at the forefront of enabling machine learning for advanced robotics systems. We’re looking for a hands-on Collection Space / Workplace Manager to own and optimize our physical collection spaces while driving operational excellence in our on-site workflows.
You’ll lead a small team, manage inventory and layouts, coordinate vendors, and create systems that turn physical chaos into scalable, repeatable operations — all while supporting the delivery of high-quality datasets for robotics platforms.
You will:
- Plan, maintain, and evolve collection spaces and workflows
- Lead a small on-site team (3–6 team members) responsible for setup, teardown, and resets
- Manage inventory: tracking, storage, audits, and buy vs. dispose decisions
- Coordinate with vendors to support operations and space management
- Drive operational processes for data creation, quality, and delivery
- Improve processes and tools; run pilots, tests, and iterate on solutions
- Build reporting and feedback loops to inform leadership and cross-functional teams
Ideally you'd have:
- 3–5+ years in facilities, warehouse operations, workplace operations, supply chain, or related roles
- Experience managing inventory, vendors, and on-site teams
- Strong organizational instincts and ability to design scalable systems
- Experience improving processes and running pilots or experiments
- Hands-on, action-oriented mindset with a bias toward execution
- Familiarity with basic EHS practices in logistics or warehouse environments
- 5 days in office
Nice to haves:
- Undergraduate degree in Engineering, Economics, or analytics-heavy field; graduate degree preferred
- Experience with SQL, Python, or Mode Notepad scripting
- Consulting or supply chain/operations experience
- Prior experience mentoring or managing a team or have lead a project
