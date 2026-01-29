Communications Manager, Corporate & Product

Scale delivers solutions for leading AI labs, enterprises, and governments, and helps define the frameworks that guide how AI serves society. Our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. That work is powered by our data platform and our Safety Evaluations and Alignment Lab (SEAL) research, which advance AI safety, evaluation, and performance across the industry. As Communications Manager, Corporate and Product, you will help shape how Scale shows up across the industry, with a particular focus on telling our data and research story. This role is centered on translating complex technical and research-driven work into clear, compelling narratives. A core focus of the role is pitching and positioning new research around AI safety, evaluation, and model performance, including how leading AI systems score across new and emerging benchmarks. This includes owning the communications strategy for new benchmark and research launches, drawing on Scale’s experience rolling out initiatives like Humanity’s Last Exam, the Remote Labor Index, and SWE-Bench Pro.

You will help tell the story of how Scale’s data, evaluations, and research power the world’s most advanced AI models, and how our SEAL team is pushing the field forward through rigorous benchmarking, safety research, and real-world evaluation. In this role, you will partner closely with researchers and product leaders, as well as teams across communications, social, marketing, and go-to-market. You will play a key role in strengthening Scale’s reputation with AI labs, policymakers, and the broader technology ecosystem. This position reports directly to the Head of Corporate & Product Communications.

You Will

Support corporate and product communications initiatives with a strong emphasis on data and SEAL research, including new AI reports and leaderboard launches, benchmark and evaluation releases, technical blog posts, and thought leadership focused on how models perform.

Help translate highly technical research, evaluations, and model performance into narratives that resonate with business, technology, policy and mainstream audiences.

Identify opportunities to position Scale as a trusted authority in AI data, evaluation, and research by developing media strategies, storylines, and press materials such as Q&As, briefing documents, blog posts, and research announcements.

Partner closely with SEAL researchers, product managers, and engineers to deeply understand their work and accurately represent it externally.

Build and maintain relationships with reporters and influencers across AI research, technology, and business media.

Collaborate with legal, policy, marketing, and social teams to ensure messaging is accurate, consistent, and aligned across channels.

Contribute to the planning and execution of multi-channel communications campaigns that elevate Scale’s research credibility and product leadership.

Monitor media coverage, academic discourse, and industry conversations to identify opportunities for Scale to lead, respond, or clarify.

Help prepare executives and technical leaders for interviews, conferences, briefings, and speaking opportunities.

Track performance against communications goals and refine strategies based on impact and feedback.

Qualifications

7–10 years of experience in technology communications, product communications, or research-focused PR (in-house or agency).

Strong understanding of AI, data, or developer-facing technology, with the ability to distill complex technical concepts into clear, simple stories.

Experience supporting research, platform, or deeply technical products is strongly preferred.

Demonstrated success in media relations, including securing coverage for technical or research-driven stories across traditional and emerging formats.

Excellent writing and editing skills across formats, including narrative documents, announcement blog posts, and executive briefing materials.

Highly organized, with the ability to manage multiple complex projects in a fast-paced environment.

Comfortable working closely with researchers, product leaders, and senior executives.

Genuine enthusiasm for AI model development and research, and the role these play in advancing the field responsibly.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco and New York is: $151,200 — $189,000 USD