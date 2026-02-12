Staff Software Engineer, Public Sector

Scale AI is seeking highly skilled and motivated Software Engineers to join our dynamic Federal Engineering team. As a part of this team, you will play a critical role in delivering high-impact AI-powered mission solutions for government customers. Our scalable and high-performance platform forms the foundation for these solutions, and your expertise will be instrumental in designing and implementing systems that can handle billions of data points with exceptional performance.
You will:
- Design and implement scalable backend systems for Federal customers, leveraging Scale's modern and cloud-native AI infrastructure
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and execute the vision for backend solutions, ensuring they meet the unique needs of government agencies operating in secure environments
- Develop distributed systems, data-intensive applications, and machine learning infrastructure to enable real impact for mission owners
- Build robust and reliable backend systems that can serve as standalone products, empowering customers to accelerate their own AI ambitions
- Participate actively in customer engagements, working closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver innovative solutions
- Contribute to the platform roadmap and product strategy for Scale AI's Federal business, playing a key role in shaping the future direction of our offerings
- This role will require an active TS/SCI security clearance or the ability to obtain a security clearance.
Ideally you'd have:
- Full Stack Development: Proficiency in both front-end and back-end development, including experience with modern web development frameworks, programming languages, and databases
- Cloud-Native Technologies: Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and experience in developing and deploying applications in a cloud-native environment. Understanding of containerization (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes) is a plus
- Data Engineering: Knowledge of ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes and experience in building data pipelines to integrate and process diverse data sources. Understanding of data modeling, data warehousing, and data governance principles
- Machine Learning Infrastructure: Familiarity with machine learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch) and experience in designing and implementing machine learning infrastructure. Understanding of model serving, monitoring, and deployment strategies is beneficial
- Problem Solving: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to understand complex challenges and devise effective solutions. Ability to think critically, identify root causes, and propose innovative approaches to overcome technical obstacles
- Collaboration and Communication: Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and customers. Ability to clearly articulate technical concepts to non-technical audiences and foster a collaborative work environment
- Adaptability and Learning Agility: Willingness to embrace new technologies, learn new skills, and adapt to evolving project requirements. Ability to quickly grasp and apply new concepts and stay up-to-date with emerging trends in software engineering
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
