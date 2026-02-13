At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a lead HR Business Partner to partner with our teams across Europe and The Middle East.

Location: London (Hybrid)

As the Head of HRBP, International, you will be the key driver of Scale's international growth strategy as our EMEA and global teams continue to expand. You will be deeply embedded with our EMEA leadership team, support and advise leaders as our business scales, and lead and develop a team of regional HRPBs. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, such as HR Operations, Recruiting, Finance, Legal, and IT to make Scale's international organization as successful as possible.

Responsibilities:

You and your team will provide end-to-end HRBP support across our growing and evolving global organization, including directly driving org health initiatives, influencing org structure to effectively scale the team, and developing and implementing creative solutions as the team navigates new markets.

Own, drive, and iterate on Scale's international growth plan, inclusive of org planning, location planning, and driving strategic business growth through strategically building out our global our talent footprint

Establish yourself as a trusted advisor to our leadership team, and a knowledgeable, reliable, and empathetic partner for our employees and leaders across the global team

Lead program management for all people programs for our EMEA population, including org planning, onboarding, performance cycles, engagement surveys, and career development efforts

Manage a small team of HRBPs that sit across the UK and the Middle East - you'll coach, mentor, and drive HR excellence as we continue build our internal HR motion.

Requirements:

8-10+ years of experience as an HR Business Partner ideally at a fast-paced company.

Demonstrated experience engaging with executive-level leadership on org-wide initiatives, and ability to partner and build relationships with senior leadership

Exceptional emotional intelligence and ability to relate to, empathize with, and quickly build trust with people from diverse backgrounds

Proven ability to thrive in a fast-paced, iterative environment with an openness to changes in focus and direction as the business requires

Adept at quickly establishing rapport with different personalities and building trust-based relationships with leaders and employees across an organization.

Experience supporting a workforce across various geographies and job functions.

Availability to work onsite two days a week in our London based office.

The base salary range for this full-time position in London Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.