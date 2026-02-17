Strategic Projects Lead, Enterprise Evaluations

About the Role
Scale’s mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions.
Within the Enterprise BU, we build production-grade GenAI applications for the world’s largest companies. For these organizations, the stakes are high: if an application isn’t useful, accurate, and safe, it cannot go into production.
As a Strategic Projects Lead (SPL) for Enterprise Evaluations, you will oversee the evaluations that determine if an application is ready for the real world. You will define "what good looks like" for complex GenAI apps, curate the data needed to measure performance, and serve as one of the final gatekeepers for production readiness.
This is a high-impact role for a technically curious operator who is equally comfortable debating a complex evaluation rubric with an engineer and communicating strategy to Fortune 500 customers. You must be obsessed with the gold standard for AI performance, from the high-level approach to the granular details of data quality.
You Will:
- Partner with enterprise stakeholders and Scale project teams (Applied AI, MLE, Product) to translate business goals into concrete evaluation strategies.
- Co-design the frameworks, rubrics, and "golden datasets", determining the right mix of human expertise vs. automated evaluation, designing evaluation strategies that capture the high-signal expert feedback that automated tools often miss.
- Determine the "what, how, and why" of human-in-the-loop data, designing rubrics and scoring frameworks that allow human experts to provide high-signal feedback that automated tools often miss.
- Own operational scoping & execution, converting complex evaluation needs into an executable plan (i.e., everything from staffing and contributor capacity planning to cost/pricing assumptions and final delivery)
- Orchestrate the end-to-end evaluation "engine"; while you won’t personally label data, you will own the execution of data labeling operations including ingest, pipelines, and version control.
- Identify and resolve operational challenges and technical blockers proactively, “unblocking” yourself and the team by anticipating risks before they impact delivery.
- Analyze evaluation results to provide the final, data-driven recommendation on whether an application is ready for production.
- Run open source LLM benchmarks and present insights and recommendations on model performance to engineering teams.
- Act as a "cross-pollinator" for the Enterprise BU, identifying successful frameworks and turning them into repeatable SOPs that can be applied to other areas.
Ideally, You’d Have:
- Strong technical background (ideal to have a degree in computer science and Python knowledge). At a minimum, the role requires the ability to do data analytics using SQL or Python. You should be comfortable leveraging tools to automate tasks, generate synthetic data, or analyze evaluation results.
- 5+ years of professional experience in a high-stakes operational role at a fast-growing tech company, management consulting, or investment banking.
- Strong problem solving capabilities (experience working on operational challenges or as a consultant is a plus).
- Systemic Thinking: You prefer building "the machine" over running manual workarounds. You are excited to build the operational infrastructure required to scale a new function and create methodologies that can be used and evolved over time.
- Research-Adjacent Interest: You enjoy keeping up with the fast-evolving GenAI landscape. You want to understand where human judgment is the gold standard and how to capture it, using that knowledge to improve our evaluation strategies.
- Full-Stack Ownership: You have a proven track record of taking projects from 0 to 1. You have an entrepreneurial mindset and are excited about building things from scratch. You can handle high-level strategy but aren't afraid to get deep into the data to ensure accuracy and reliability.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.