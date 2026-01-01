Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that trust in AI is earned with high-quality data for training, fine-tuning, and evaluating AI systems. Our products are transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our customers are the world’s most innovative model developers and enterprise and public sector entities looking to apply AI in their organizations and institutions.

We're looking for an Industrial Security Specialist who will play a vital role in supporting personnel security, physical security and program support. The ideal candidate brings strategic and operational experience, a security-first mindset, and a willingness to engage directly with customers, employees and stakeholders. If you're excited by ensuring the integrity and protection of national security, we invite you to apply.

This Industrial Security Specialist will report to the Industrial Security team with close collaboration with GRC, Workplace, and cross-functional teams to support the Public Sector security strategy for Scale.

You will:

Balance the timelines and requirements of US Government contracts while supporting Scale AI Public Sector efforts, accredited facilities, and sensitive R&D initiatives

Assist in the development and execution of security education and awareness programs

Conduct audits and inspections to ensure compliance with DoD and company policies

Support all aspects of personnel security management in working directly with government partners to ensure compliance

Initiate, review, and submit electronic background investigations to DCSA

Responsible for mandatory USG reporting as it relates to our personnel, facility, and insider threat programs

Assists in the protection of government, intellectual, third party and company information from unauthorized disclosures

Conduct security briefings, debriefings, and annual refresher training for cleared employees

Ensure frameworks are met for NISPOM, ICDs, SAPs, OPSEC, Insider Threat and continuous evaluation programs.

Prepare, send, and receive visitor certifications

Review performance work statements (PWS) or Statements of Work (SOW) for contracts and ensure properly executed DD Form 254s.

Coordinate incident response and reporting for security violations or concerns.

Ideally you'd have:

Active U.S. DoD Top Secret, and willingness to obtain a TS/SCI

Familiarity with USG information systems, such as DISS, NBIS, NISS, SWFT, e-App

Experience assisting with the implementation and maintenance of a relevant industrial security program

Must be able to support work 2-3 days a week from the office

Knowledge of industrial security procedures (NISPOM, ICDs, other DoD/IC regulations and procedures)

Nice to haves:

Excellent written and verbal communication- able to align with security strategy, IT and executive teams

Adaptability and Learning Agility: Willingness to quickly grasp and apply new concepts and stay up-to-date with emerging trends in industrial security

Willingness to work in a dynamic, high-growth company where speed, adaptability, and judgment are essential

FSO Program Management for Possessing Facilities certification

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC/Hawaii is: $108,000 — $135,000 USD The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of St. Louis/Suffolk is: $89,600 — $112,000 USD