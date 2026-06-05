Scale's Generative AI business unit is experiencing historic growth. As the HVC Operations Program Manager, you will own day-to-day execution of Scale's High-Value Contributor (HVC) program — translating strategy into shipped outcomes and operationalizing HVC as a core pillar of GenAI delivery. This is a hands-on program operations role that requires cross-functional coordination, people management, and the ability to synthesize quality, community, and data signals into clear execution plans.

Scale's mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our Generative AI unit partners with the world's most advanced research teams to improve their models with human data. Our highest-value contributors are central to that work — they deliver the quality, reliability, and expertise that our most demanding projects require.

You will serve as the center of gravity for the HVC program: driving initiative delivery, managing functional roles, running the operating cadence, and embedding HVC priorities into partner team workflows. You will be accountable for sustained operational momentum — ensuring the program is credible, durable, and continuously improving.

You will:

Own end-to-end execution of the HVC roadmap, driving sequencing, timelines, and on-time delivery of initiatives

Manage and develop HVC functional roles, providing clear direction and coaching

Run the HVC operating cadence — standups, working sessions, reviews — and clarify ownership across workstreams

Serve as the central synthesis point for HVC signal, translating quality, engagement, and readiness insights into execution plans, experiments, or decisions

Coordinate across CBX, EPD, Analytics, and Delivery to embed HVC priorities into partner team planning and workflows

Surface decision points, tradeoffs, resourcing gaps, and recommended paths forward to leadership and cross-functional partners

Shape and evolve HVC inclusion and exclusion criteria; recommend eligibility decisions and handle edge cases

Design progression and skill-expansion pathways across project types and expertise cohorts

Partner with Enablement on curriculum and readiness standards; partner with ProdOps/Delivery on project-specific readiness expectations

Identify early quality-decline signals and recommend remediation strategies

Drive proof-of-value analyses that quantify the impact of HVC work on retention, engagement, and quality outcomes

Ideally, you'd have:

Bachelor's degree in business, operations, analytics, or a related field

3+ years of experience in program management, operations, or a related function — ideally in a marketplace, platform, or contributor/workforce environment

Demonstrated ability to manage a program end-to-end: roadmap, execution, cross-functional coordination, and stakeholder communication

People management experience — coaching, developing, and directing functional contributors

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret quality, engagement, and performance data and translate it into operational decisions

Experience working cross-functionally across product, engineering, analytics, and operations teams

Comfort operating in ambiguity — able to structure problems, sequence work, and drive decisions without perfect information

Clear, concise communication skills — able to synthesize complex operational context into actionable updates for leadership and partners

High ownership orientation with a bias toward execution and a track record of sustained delivery

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Tampa, FL is: $100,800 — $126,000 USD