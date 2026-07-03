Growth Allocations Manager

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Growth Operations Manager owns one of the most operationally critical functions in Scale AI's India org: matching available contributor supply to active project demand in real time. This is a high-stakes, high-speed role that requires equal parts analytical rigor and operational execution. You will lead a team responsible for ensuring that every active project has the right contributors allocated at the right time — and that Scale's India hours targets are consistently met.

This role demands someone who thrives in complexity. Allocations sits at the convergence of supply data, project pipelines, contributor availability, and quality signals. You will build the systems, dashboards, and processes that make this function run — and you will be accountable for the outcomes they produce.

WHAT YOU'LL DO

Allocations & Supply Operations

- Own end-to-end contributor allocation across all active India projects — matching supply to demand across coding, expert, multimodal, and language verticals

- Monitor real-time allocation rates, identify gaps, and take immediate action to course-correct

- Manage allocation queues and prioritization logic as project volumes and contributor pools scale

- Drive India's allocation rate targets, with accountability for hitting weekly and monthly throughput goals

Analytical Systems & Tooling

- Build and maintain dashboards and monitoring systems that give the team — and India ops leadership — real-time visibility into allocation health, utilization, and risk

- Write and maintain SQL queries to pull, clean, and analyze operational data across contributor, project, and hours datasets

- Develop reporting frameworks that surface actionable signals: underutilization, demand-supply mismatches, quality-based allocation risks

- Proactively identify trends and anomalies before they become operational problems

Process Design & Operational Excellence

- Design and document allocation workflows, escalation paths, and decision frameworks that can scale with the team

- Build processes from scratch where none exist — this team is growing fast and many systems are still being defined

- Drive continuous improvement: identify inefficiencies in current allocation processes and implement fixes with measurable impact

- Ensure allocation decisions are auditable and consistent across projects and verticals

Team Leadership

- Manage and develop a team of Allocation Specialists, setting clear goals and holding the team accountable to performance standards

- Coach team members on analytical thinking, operational decision-making, and tool proficiency

- Build team capacity to handle increasing volume and complexity as India's project portfolio expands

Cross-Functional Partnership

- Work closely with Growth Recruiting to align incoming contributor supply with current and forecasted demand

- Partner with Project Leads and Onsite Ops to understand project-level requirements and translate them into allocation actions

- Collaborate with India ops leadership on capacity planning, forecasting, and strategic supply decisions

- Flag risks and blockers early — allocation issues have immediate downstream impact on hours and project SLAs



WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Required

- 4+ years of experience in operations, supply chain, workforce management, or a closely related analytical operations role

- Strong SQL proficiency — comfortable writing complex queries, working with large datasets, and building data pipelines for operational use (hard requirement)

- Demonstrated experience building dashboards and monitoring systems from scratch (Looker, Tableau, Redash, Mode, or similar)

- Proven ability to manage teams in fast-paced, high-growth environments

- Track record of solving complex operational problems at scale — high volume, high speed, high stakes

- Strong analytical mindset: able to move from raw data to insight to action quickly and independently

- Excellent organizational and prioritization skills — comfortable managing multiple competing demands simultaneously

Preferred

- Experience in marketplace operations, gig economy platforms, or workforce allocation at scale

- Exposure to contributor or labor supply management in a platform environment

- Familiarity with Python or other scripting languages for operational automation

- Experience working with cross-functional teams across ops, product, and data functions

- Prior experience at a high-growth technology company or startup scaling through rapid expansion