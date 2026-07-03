Department
Gen AI Operations
Growth Allocations Manager
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
ABOUT THE ROLE
The Growth Operations Manager owns one of the most operationally critical functions in Scale AI's India org: matching available contributor supply to active project demand in real time. This is a high-stakes, high-speed role that requires equal parts analytical rigor and operational execution. You will lead a team responsible for ensuring that every active project has the right contributors allocated at the right time — and that Scale's India hours targets are consistently met.
This role demands someone who thrives in complexity. Allocations sits at the convergence of supply data, project pipelines, contributor availability, and quality signals. You will build the systems, dashboards, and processes that make this function run — and you will be accountable for the outcomes they produce.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Allocations & Supply Operations
- Own end-to-end contributor allocation across all active India projects — matching supply to demand across coding, expert, multimodal, and language verticals
- Monitor real-time allocation rates, identify gaps, and take immediate action to course-correct
- Manage allocation queues and prioritization logic as project volumes and contributor pools scale
- Drive India's allocation rate targets, with accountability for hitting weekly and monthly throughput goals
Analytical Systems & Tooling
- Build and maintain dashboards and monitoring systems that give the team — and India ops leadership — real-time visibility into allocation health, utilization, and risk
- Write and maintain SQL queries to pull, clean, and analyze operational data across contributor, project, and hours datasets
- Develop reporting frameworks that surface actionable signals: underutilization, demand-supply mismatches, quality-based allocation risks
- Proactively identify trends and anomalies before they become operational problems
Process Design & Operational Excellence
- Design and document allocation workflows, escalation paths, and decision frameworks that can scale with the team
- Build processes from scratch where none exist — this team is growing fast and many systems are still being defined
- Drive continuous improvement: identify inefficiencies in current allocation processes and implement fixes with measurable impact
- Ensure allocation decisions are auditable and consistent across projects and verticals
Team Leadership
- Manage and develop a team of Allocation Specialists, setting clear goals and holding the team accountable to performance standards
- Coach team members on analytical thinking, operational decision-making, and tool proficiency
- Build team capacity to handle increasing volume and complexity as India's project portfolio expands
Cross-Functional Partnership
- Work closely with Growth Recruiting to align incoming contributor supply with current and forecasted demand
- Partner with Project Leads and Onsite Ops to understand project-level requirements and translate them into allocation actions
- Collaborate with India ops leadership on capacity planning, forecasting, and strategic supply decisions
- Flag risks and blockers early — allocation issues have immediate downstream impact on hours and project SLAs
WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR
Required
- 4+ years of experience in operations, supply chain, workforce management, or a closely related analytical operations role
- Strong SQL proficiency — comfortable writing complex queries, working with large datasets, and building data pipelines for operational use (hard requirement)
- Demonstrated experience building dashboards and monitoring systems from scratch (Looker, Tableau, Redash, Mode, or similar)
- Proven ability to manage teams in fast-paced, high-growth environments
- Track record of solving complex operational problems at scale — high volume, high speed, high stakes
- Strong analytical mindset: able to move from raw data to insight to action quickly and independently
- Excellent organizational and prioritization skills — comfortable managing multiple competing demands simultaneously
Preferred
- Experience in marketplace operations, gig economy platforms, or workforce allocation at scale
- Exposure to contributor or labor supply management in a platform environment
- Familiarity with Python or other scripting languages for operational automation
- Experience working with cross-functional teams across ops, product, and data functions
- Prior experience at a high-growth technology company or startup scaling through rapid expansion
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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